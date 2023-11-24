Netizens, brace yourselves, as Orry is set to enter the Bigg Boss house!

A lot of people might not know who Bigg Boss is, but Bigg Boss surely knows how to keep his fans entertained. While Bigg Boss never falls short with its share of fights, romances, controversies et al, the show also packs in pleasant surprises quite often. This time it’s none other than internet sensation Orry Awatramani on Bigg Boss 17 as a wildcard entry.

While Orry is normally famous for taking over the internet with his style quotient and his equation with the who’s who of Bollywood, this time he has joined forces with Bigg Boss. As the internet and the whole nation still wants to know what Orry actually does, he will be joining as a Bigg Boss wildcard contestant. Bigg Boss 17 is already in full swing, making headlines every day. Orry Awatramani’s entry will only add to the glitz and glamour this season. Let’s find out more.

All about Bigg Boss 17 wildcard entry Orry Awatramani

Orry’s entry to the show

Orry’s selfie with none other than Salman Khan on the sets of Bigg Boss went viral and netizens were curious as to what’s cooking. He shared two selfies with the Tiger star in a post. Since then, several reports have surfaced that Orry Awatramani will be joining Bigg Boss 17 as a wildcard entry. Bigg Boss also released a short promo with Orry and Salman Khan. However, it is still not known whether he will join and stay till the end or if he will exit the house midway.

Who is Orry Awatramani?

This Bigg Boss 17 wildcard entry is currently ruling over the internet, for more reasons than one. Everyone seems to have the same question – “Who is Orry?” “What does he do?” Apart from being a part-time socialite and a full-time fashionista, he’s also friends with the elite of Bollywood and Hollywood alike. He’s become such a phenomenon that he was also mentioned on one of the recent episodes of Koffee with Karan, where his friends Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday tagged him as a “funny person with energy.”

But he’s more than just that. Having graduated from New York’s Parsons School of Design with a degree in Fine Arts and Communication Design, Orry Awatramani comes from an affluent background. His father Suraj K Awatramani, is the director of the beverage company Mardi Gras Liquor. His brother, Kabir Awatramani, also holds a distinguished position as the Head of PR at Sollis Health in New York.

As per LinkedIn account (which at the moment isn’t there), he holds a prominent position at the Reliance Industries Limited chairperson’s Office. As per hearsay, he also holds a senior position as the International Collaboration Manager for Reliance Fashion. He also deals in real estate. If his Instagram is anything to go by, he is quite close to the Ambanis and hangs out with them quite often.

