Prada overtakes Gucci as the world’s hottest fashion brand in Q4 2022

Looking to flaunt the latest and hottest from the luxury fashion world? The Lyst Index data for Q4 2022 is here and it reveals Prada to be the hottest and most coveted fashion brand in the world.

The Lyst Index’s quarterly ranking is based on Lyst’s shopper’s behaviour, search patterns, product views and sales. These are also coupled with social media mentions, activities and the brand’s global engagement figures over three months.

Check out the top hottest fashion brands and products of Q4 2022

Which fashion brands are in the top order?

Prada occupies the apex position in the ranking order of the last quarter, after being placed second in the third quarter by the Lyst Index list. The fashion maison is followed by Gucci in the second position, which dropped by one position from the last quarter.

Moncler saw a steep rise to the third position after ranking 17th in Q3, Miu Miu bags the next rank followed by Valentino which dropped to the fifth position from the third rank. In a sweeping escalation, Loewe climbed to the 7th position after crawling in at the 14th rank last time.

Further below in the list, luxury fashion label Balenciaga is placed 11th, a steep drop from being 4th; Fendi is now 14th after holding the 7th position in the last quarter; Louis Vuitton now ranks 15th after holding the 9th place in Q3 2022; and Diesel comes in at 16th after witnessing a fall from the 8th rank.

Nike and Versace have been ranked 12th and 13th respectively.

Lyst Index hottest products

Mentioning the hottest product, the Lyst Index says, “Saint Laurent’s Icare bag is the hottest product of the quarter, with a 46% spike in searches. Worn by Bella Hadid, Zoë Kravitz, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Sydney Sweeney, the jumbo quilted bag has quickly reached ‘It’ status and is causing a halo effect trend for the bag category.”

This is followed by a Prada signature in the second position — the Prada slingback pumps. Dr. Martens Leonore Chelsea Boots, the 16 Arlington Solaria dress and the Bottega Veneta Sardine bag take up the third, fourth and fifth positions respectively.

How did Prada reach the top?

Lyst is a fashion tech company as well as a high-end shopping site which receives nearly a 200 million annual footfall. With the help of a carefully devised ranking system that takes into account the search volume and social media traction, Prada emerged at the top for the quarter.

Prada saw a surge in product search by 37 per cent between October and December, with the slingback pumps ranking as the hottest product.

In 2022, the fashion label forayed into the jewellery sector by launching the first fine jewellery collection made of recycled gold. The brand also roped in Charli D’Amelio as the face of the Prada Linea Rossa FW22 and named Andrea Guerra as its CEO.

Hero and featured image: Courtesy Prada