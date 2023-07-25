All about the revamped ITPO Complex at Delhi’s Pragati Maidan ahead of G20 Summit

India’s G20 Summit 2023 has a swanky and redeveloped venue with a whopping budget that will make your jaws drop – the Pragati Maidan Complex or the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) Complex. The IECC centre at Pragati Maidan in Delhi is all set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Here’s a look at the revamped venue.

ITPO is going to host India’s G20 leaders meetings this September. The site that has been under construction and redevelopment work since 2017 by state-owned construction company NBCC Ltd, will be finally inaugurated on 26 July by PM Modi, as announced by the Commerce Ministry. The site is said to compete with structures like the Hannover Exhibition Centre in Germany and the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai. Here’s all you need to know about ITPO Complex at Pragati Maidan, Delhi, the host of G20 Summit 2023.

All you need to know about ITPO Complex at Pragati Maidan, Delhi, set to host G20 Summit 2023

The redevelopment of the ITPO Complex includes the transformation of the Integrated Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) into a modern complex. The project that kickstarted in 2017 aims to strengthen the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector in India.

The project is spread over a total area of 123 acres, making it the largest MICE venue in the country. The redeveloped ITPO Complex at Pragati Maidan, Delhi, has one goal – to host world-class events in India with the pomp and grandeur that will leave everyone mesmerised.

The structure

Level 3 of the IECC boasts of a seating capacity of 7,000, which is way more than the 5,500 capacity of Sydney Opera House in Australia.

There are exhibition halls that are innovative spaces, being home to showcasing of products, innovations, and ideas. Individuals and companies can use these state-of-the-art halls to participate and engage with their customers and clients, leading to growth in business and networking.

The venue for the G20 Summit 2023, IECC, also features an amphitheatre that has a seating capacity of 3,000, which is equal to three PVR theatres combined together. This amphitheatre is for hosting entertainment events and cultural shows.

With the space and capacity to hold upto 5,500 vehicles, it also has a huge parking space.

What is the G20 Summit 2023?

G20 stands for a Group of Twenty, which comprises 19 member nations and the entire European Union. G20 is a forum for international economic cooperation that focuses on the structure of global governance on all the major economic issues globally. India is the current Presidency holder since December 2022, hence hosting the G20 Summit 2023 at ITPO Complex at Pragati Maidan, Delhi.

All Images: Courtesy ANI/Twitter