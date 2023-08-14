Planning to visit Germany? The Schengen Visa processing time will take 8 weeks now

Your Europe travel plans might come to fruition sooner than you anticipated. The processing time for a Schengen visa for Indians applying to Germany has been reduced to just eight weeks, Georg Enzweiler, Deputy Head of Mission at the German Embassy, told the media on August 9.

Here’s why applying for a Schengen visa at the German Embassy is a better idea

#WATCH | Georg Enzweiler, Deputy Head of Mission, German Embassy speaks on the speeding up of the visa process for Indians, says, “Well, we’re very happy, of course, to have increasing numbers of tourists from India to Germany. This is one of our goals, to attract people from… pic.twitter.com/TrXSJPXMI3 — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023

At a recent press briefing, Enzweiler said that the embassy is striving to get better with application timelines — “The thing is, we would like to change it from today to tomorrow but bureaucracy takes its toll. We are working on that through various means. We have increased our staff substantially in Mumbai and I think the waiting time has substantially gone down.” He added that while the processing time is eight weeks now, the embassy hopes to reduce it further. “We don’t want to invite you here to promote tourism of Indians to Germany and then ask them to apply for a visa three years in advance then you’ll have a good chance,” he said.

In April, the German Embassy issued an advisory asking visitors to plan their travels in advance as there was a rise in demand for Schengen visas. “Due to a sharp increase in demand for Schengen visas, longer waiting times for appointments and longer visa processing times apply. If you are planning to travel to Germany in the near future, please make an appointment with our external service provider VFS in time,” the notice stated, writes PTI.

What is a Schengen visa?

A Schengen visa is a short-stay document that allows travellers to stay in the Schengen Area (in Europe) for up to 90 days for both leisure and business purposes. It has a six-month (180-day) validity, within which applicants can stay in the region for the stipulated time. The fact that it allows entry into 27 nations on a single document, accompanied by the scenic beauty and architecture of European countries, is the reason it has such high demand, and delays in its processing time has been a bummer for those planning to visit Europe.

Thus, to ensure that the process happens smoothly and on time, the embassy has suggested that travellers keep enough cushion period in hand before they submit their Germany visa application. “The processing time for a Schengen visa starts only once the application reaches the Consulate. This might take up to six working days depending on the delivery conditions and public holidays,” the April advisory states.

How to apply for a Schengen visa for Germany?

First, identify the type of visa you want to apply for, and then begin filling out your application and prepare your documents (passport, proof of stay, financial documents and others). Next, click on book an appointment and schedule it for your preferred embassy or consulate. Once your application is submitted and appointments booked, pay your fees. Attend your interview at the Visa Application Centre (VAC) and once done, you can track its status online and collect your passport from the VAC when it arrives.

Find out more about the visa application process here

