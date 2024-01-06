Most punctual in the world in 2023: Three Indian airports shine in top 10

Hyderabad Airport and Bangalore Airport secured the second and third positions, respectively, in the list of the top 10 Global Airports based on punctuality and operational efficiency. Compiled by the aviation analytics firm Cirium, the list also features Kolkata Airport at the ninth rank.

According to Cirium, an on-time flight arrives at the gate within 15 minutes of its scheduled arrival time. Similarly, an on-time airport is one where the flight departs within 15 minutes of its scheduled departure.

Most punctual airports and their OTP ratings

In a league of its own, #HYDAirport proudly emerges as the Second Most On-Time Airport of 2023 globally. It has been recognized by the esteemed @cirium On-Time Performance Review 2023. An achievement that reflects its dedication to precision in the realm of international… pic.twitter.com/GsttD4qYZ4 — RGIA Hyderabad (@RGIAHyd) January 2, 2024

In the 2023 On-Time Performance (OTP) review by Cirium, Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport claimed the second spot in both the global airports and the largest airport categories, boasting an OTP rating of 84.42 percent. The Kempegowda International Airport in Bangalore closely followed in the third position in both categories, with an OTP rating of 84.08 percent. The top position in both lists was secured by the Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport in the US, boasting an OTP of 84.44 percent.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Airport in Kolkata made its mark in the medium airports category, securing the ninth position with an OTP rating of 83.91 percent. The leading spot in this category was held by Osaka International Airport in Japan, with an OTP of 90.71 percent.

As per Cirium Report, two Indian airports featured among the top-performing global airports of 2023. 🔴Hyderabad RGIA secured the second position with an OTP (On-Time Performance) of 84.42%, covering 168,426 flights. 🔴Bengaluru KIA claimed the third spot with an OTP of 84.08%,… pic.twitter.com/0J54xYVMCi — JetArena (@ArenaJet) January 2, 2024

The report also delved into airline segments, including the low-cost carriers segment, where India’s largest airline, IndiGo, secured the eighth position with an OTP of 82.12 percent. Safair from South Africa topped the low-cost segment with an impressive OTP of 92.36 percent. The title of the most on-time global airline was awarded to Avianca Airlines, based in Bogota, Colombia. Unfortunately, no Indian carriers made it to the global category.

Additionally, IndiGo secured the fourth position in the Asia Pacific Segment, which was led by Japan’s All Nippon Airways at the top, boasting a rating of 82.75 percent. Japan Airlines (82.58 percent) and Thai AirAsia (82.52 percent) secured second and third positions on this list.

India continues to be one of the steadiest growing aviation markets, with the emergence of new and rising influx of air passenger traffic.

In terms of category parameters, a global airport must have 25-40 million seats and a gate departure coverage of 80 percent or better. Additionally, a global airport must serve three regions, including its own. On the other hand, a medium airport must have 15-25 million seats and a gate departure coverage of 80 percent or more.

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.