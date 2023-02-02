facebook
Home > What's On > News > PVR Cinema launches India’s first multiplex at Chennai airport complex
PVR Cinema launches India’s first multiplex at Chennai airport complex
What's On
02 Feb 2023 09:12 PM

PVR Cinema launches India’s first multiplex at Chennai airport complex

Ananya Swaroop

There is some good news for cinema lovers in Chennai. On Wednesday, PVR Cinemas announced the launch of India’s first-ever multiplex which will be housed within Chennai’s airport complex. The five-screen property will be located at PVR Aerohub in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The multiplex chain is already quite  popular in the city, and with this launch, it plans to expand its reach to a new level.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new PVR cinema multiplex

PVR Multiplex

The cinema will have a seating capacity of 1,155 viewers. Just like other PVR Cinema multiplexes, this theatre will also be equipped with cutting-edge cinematic technologies. This will include 2K RGB+ Laser projectors, RealD 3D digital stereoscopic projection for crystal clear, razor-sharp, ultra-bright pictures and advanced Dolby Atmos high-definition immersive audio.

Who can watch movies at this multiplex?

The new PVR Cinema multiplex will serve the entertainment needs of arriving and departing passengers. Their main aim is to target people who may arrive at the airport early to catch a flight, or wait for a delayed one. If you are someone who is not boarding a flight, you can visit the theatre regardless. Residents in the neighbourhood will be able to benefit from this new launch.

The expansion of PVR Cinemas in Chennai

With this launch, the multiplex chain will have 12 properties with 77 screens in Chennai. Their consolidated foothold in Tamil Nadu will increase to 88 screens across 14 properties now. PVR Cinemas’ screen count in South India will expand to 328 in 53 properties.

Ajay Bijli, Chairman and Managing Director of PVR Limited on the new launch

PVR Cinemas

Present at the launch, Ajay Bijli, Chairman and Managing Director of PVR Limited, said, “We are extremely delighted to announce the opening of our 14th property in Tamil Nadu. In keeping with the times and the ever-changing entertainment landscape, we are committed to bringing an excellent cinema experience to consumers in every part of the country.”

He further added, “Entertainment forms an integral part of our daily lives, and today’s consumers are cash-rich, time-poor. So there is no better way for transit passengers to make the best use of their spare time than to watch movies”.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock

PVR Cinemas
PVR Cinema launches India’s first multiplex at Chennai airport complex

Ananya Swaroop

Cinema has always fascinated Ananya, so much that she got a degree in media to know more about it. She has worked for magazines like Man's World India and CineBlitz as an entertainment writer. When not writing about films and celebrities, she likes to travel to new places or try new cuisines. Travel and Food are her latest interests and she is looking forward to explore these further.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.