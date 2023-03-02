Deepika Padukone is all set to embark on a new journey with Qatar Airways!

After carrying the tag of Louis Vuitton’s brand ambassador and unveiling her beauty brand, Deepika Padukone adds yet another subtitle to her existing persona of being a charmer, by announcing the news of being roped in as the global brand ambassador for Qatar Airways.

From bearing the crown of Louis Vuitton’s global brand ambassador, unveiling the FIFA trophy to foraying into the beauty space with utmost grace, the icon, Deepika Padukone is on a spree to carve a noteworthy niche for herself at the global level and her recent attainments are enough proof for the same. And it doesn’t seem to stop just here, adding her face value to yet another global brand, queen-D has been roped in as the global brand ambassador for Qatar Airways. The brand launches a new premium experience campaign featuring the actor, and the campaign is the culmination of the airline’s endeavor to redefine Qatar Airways premium experience, particularly through showcasing the world-class Qsuite along with the unparalleled surroundings of the Orchard, which are core to Hamad International airport’s expansion.

Qatar Airways announces Deepika Padukone as the first global brand ambassador for the brand

The ace actor breaks the news via her social media handle, and it takes less than a second for anything to go viral when it pops on the diva’s gram feed. Known for being multiple award-winning airlines, this is by far the first time ever that a face has been taken in as a brand ambassador for the airline, and who better than Deepika Padukone to break the monotony, right? The timeless acoustic track ‘Ain’t Nobody’ accompanies the campaign video that connects Padukone’s journey with Qatar Airways to a new level of luxury and elegance. She encapsulates the premium experience available to customers of Qatar Airways, transiting through the best airport in the world, Hamad International Airport.

Furthermore, expressing his elation, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “At Qatar Airways, we constantly strive for excellence. This collaboration brings together refinement and grace, and Deepika showcases beautifully how Qatar Airways offers award-winning premium experiences both in the sky and on the ground to its customers. Deepika is an obvious choice as she has the right global appeal and charisma for our brand. We are truly delighted to have Deepika on board Qatar Airways as our Global Brand Ambassador!”

Hero Image: Courtesy Deepikapadukone/IG Featured Image: Courtesy Qatarairways/IG