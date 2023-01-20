facebook
Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s engagement soiree was a star-studded affair
20 Jan 2023 11:30 AM

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s engagement soiree was a star-studded affair

Romaa Daas

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got officially engaged at the Ambani residence, ‘Antilia’ on January 19. After a grand ceremony at the Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan’s Nathdwara on December 29 last year, Mukesh and Nita Ambani hosted a magnificent engagement soiree at their uber-luxurious residence. Attended by the who’s and who of Bollywood, it was a star-studded affair. However, all eyes were on the newly engaged couple who looked stunning. While Anant wore a blue kurta-pyjama with a sequined jacket, Radhika donned a beige-coloured lehenga.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani sought blessings of Lord Krishna at the Ambanis’ family temple and thereafter exchanged rings. To ring in the joyous occasion, Nita Ambani gave a surprise performance as well. Meanwhile, Isha Ambani hosted the evening function and other pre-wedding festivities.

The Ambanis later released a statement saying, “Age-old traditions such as the Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi – followed for generations among Gujarati Hindu families – were conducted with great enthusiasm in the family temple.”

Celebs in attendance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement party

Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani’s engagement party was attended by many celebrities. From Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to celebrated cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali, prominent personalities were spotted at the regal event.

radhika merchant and anant ambani engagement party

Deepika and Ranveer made for a gorgeous couple as they walked hand in hand, and Varun Dhawan and Natasha too Dalal looked resplendent.

radhika merchant and anant ambani engagement party

Ponniyin Selvan star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who walked in with her daughter Aaradhya looked ravishing as ever. Donning a gorgeous green suit, Aishwarya looked nothing less than the diva that she is.

radhika merchant and anant ambani engagement party

Akshay Kumar was too spotted and looked picture-perfect in a maroon sherwani.

radhika merchant and anant ambani engagement party

Sara Ali Khan who posed alongside Manish Malhotra looked chic in an off-white sharara.

radhika merchant and anant ambani engagement party

And though all the celebrities looked their best, it was the mother-son duo that stole the limelight. Yes, we are talking about Gauri Khan and her son Aryan Khan. Gauri was stunning in a silver-embellished lehenga and Aryan looked dapper in a black tux.

Katrina Kaif, John Abraham, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Shreya Ghoshal, and Sandeep Khosla were also spotted at the party.

For the uninitiated, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have known each other for a long time and their union was in the offing for quite some time. Anant Ambani is currently leading the energy business of Reliance Industries, and Radhika Merchant is on the Board of Directors of Encore Healthcare.

All Images: Courtesy Getty

isha ambani Mukesh Ambani Nita Ambani Radhika Merchant Anant Ambani
Romaa Daas is a birdie whose eyes glistens when she hears about art, architecture, and décor. She’s passionate about reading novels especially one that is hardbound. When not working, she’s busy binge-watching K-dramas, and other movies and planning her next itinerary. Her latest fascination is trekking. Romaa is a journalism postgraduate from Jamia Millia Islamia University. She has worked with several media organisations in the past including Thomson Reuters and India Today.

   
