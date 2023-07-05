Jammu and Kashmir comes alive with rare foxglove flower bloom

Jammu and Kashmir is truly mesmerising owing to its natural beauty. The valley is known for stunning lakes, green meadows and exotic flowers. And foxglove is one such flower that is currently in full bloom in the area.

The pink, white and purple blooms are native to Europe, making their appearance in Jammu and Kashmir a rare sight. Foxgloves, which look like windchimes, are delicate and fragrant flowers shaped like a bell.

Rare foxglove blooms in Bhaderwah, Jammu and Kashmir

The flowers are mostly found in Bhaderwah in the Doda district, which is nestled in the high-altitude Ashapati and Kailash glaciers. The region is already experiencing a rise in tourists who have come to take respite from the summer heat and fortunately have been able to witness these blooms.

Talking to PTI, Akriti Mittal, a tourist from Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, said, “This is beyond our expectations…We have come here to enjoy the pleasant weather, refreshing waterbodies and the vast meadows surrounded with dense coniferous forests, but the beauty of Foxglove spread everywhere has taken us to the fairytale world.”

Bhaderwah, the ‘valley of flowers’, is called mini-Kashmir owing to its scenic beauty and locals feel that foxglove blooms can be a great way for the destination to become a tourist hub. Tribal nomads in the region are also excited as foxgloves are adding to their income due to the influx of tourists.

Mohd Hussain Chechi, Lumbardar of Jai Ghati, said, “We have been living with these flowers since ages but never thought that these can become a source of earning for us. Visitors are mesmerised by these flowers, taking pictures and staying here for longer besides informing others about the beauty of the place,” writes PTI.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Bhaderwah, Dilmir Choudhary, stated that in June, over 1.12 lakh travellers visited Jai Ghati and that the district administration along with the tourism department is taking steps to highlight the natural beauty of the region.

Jammu and Kashmir also witnesses blooms of flowers such as tulips, lupines and lavenders. Additionally, the region is known for its production of saffron, one of the most expensive spices in the world, which is obtained from the saffron crocus plant.

Hero and featured image: Courtesy Slawek K/Unsplash

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.