Reliance Industries to foray into genetic mapping soon

Back in 2021, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries acquired a Bengaluru-based company called Strand Life Sciences. Ambani’s company owns an 80 per cent stake in the firm, and the investment meant that Reliance was soon going to expand its healthcare business. Reports now suggest that the team has worked together to foray into genome testing and the test kit will be rolled out soon in India.

For the uninitiated, genome testing can be used to reveal a person’s susceptibility to cancer, cardiac and neurodegenerative diseases. It can also help in identifying inherited genetic disorders. Strand Life Science’s chief executive officer (CEO), Ramesh Hariharan told Bloomberg that their genome test kit is 86 per cent cheaper than the other options that are available in the market.

Reliance Industries will offer genome tests at INR 12,000

This advance kit will be Reliance Industries’ first venture into the medical field. An Allied Market Research reports revealed that the global genetic testing market was initially valued at $12.7 billion in 2019. Studies suggest that the market is anticipated to touch $21.3 billion by 2027 and hence is a really good business to venture into. Reliance Industries also has expansive digital services that can be used to increase the sale of its genome test kit in India.

“We’re going out at an aggressive price point to drive adoption as it gives us a chance to build a viable business in preventive health care. It will set the standards for India. We will offer responsible consumer genomics by staying close to the science,” Hariharan told Bloomberg.

He added that currently, the team is checking the product with the help of some volunteers. Once all tests are done, the genome testing kit will be aggressively marketed on Reliance’s various platforms like the MyJio app, JioHealthHub and recently purchased Netmeds.

Other companies doing genetic mapping

US-based company 23andMe is already using this technology aggressively. They create ancestry reports for US $99 and health plus ancestry reports for US $199. Indian companies such as MapmyGenome and Medgenome charge more than $1,000 for full genome sequencing for health red flags. Several Chinese firms also offer this service for a cheaper cost but do not have the entire range of tests. This new venture in India by Reliance Industries will truly benefit the citizens.

