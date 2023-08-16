Singapore among top five cities with cheapest public transport

Singapore has the fourth-cheapest public transport cost in the world, a study conducted by insurance provider William Russell has revealed.

The Lion City is behind only Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires, Iran’s capital Tehran and Rio de Janeiro in Brazil on the index.

William Russell’s Global Transport Index also ranked Singapore as the joint tenth-best city for public transport options.

Public transport cost in Singapore compared to other cities

According to the Global Transport Index, the cost of public transport in Singapore comes to an average of GBP 1.14 (around USD 1.43/INR 120.54) only.

By comparison, the average cost of public transport in Buenos Aires is the cheapest at GBP 0.12 (around USD 0.15/INR 12.69) followed by Tehran at GBP 0.37 (around USD 0.47/INR 39.12), and Rio de Janeiro at GBP 0.71 (around USD 0.90/INR 75.07).

Singapore is followed by Hong Kong, which has the fifth cheapest average public transport cost at GBP 1.22 (around USD 1.53/INR 128.99).

On the other hand, Sweden’s capital Stockholm recorded the costliest average public transport in the world at GBP 3.03 (around USD 3.85/INR 320.35).

Singapore ranks 10th among cities with best public transport options

Singapore tied with Spain’s capital city of Madrid for the 10th place on the list of the cities with the best public transport options with an overall score of 4.12 out of 10.

Using data from CityTransit, the study took into account factors such as public transport stops, public transport fleet, and e-scooter schemes among others for its rating of the cities.

According to the report, Singapore landed the 10th spot with 87 public transport stops per 100,000 people, a fleet of 1,248 public transport units per million people, nine metro routes, and three e-scooter schemes.

The study reveals that Madrid has 77 stops, 1,183 public transport units per million people, 12 metro routes, and eight e-scooter schemes. It also has 69 electric vehicles per 100,000 people and 1,815 shared bikes available. Its overall average public transport cost is GBP 1.32 (USD 1.68/INR 139.56).

Hong Kong is the only other Asian city in the top 15. It ranked third overall among cities with the best public transport and topped the list for most electric vehicles per 100,000 people with 58,754 electric cars on the roads as of 2022.

Click here to read the complete index.

(All USD conversions have been done at the time of writing.)

Hero image: Courtesy Johann Benedicto/@bywp/Unsplash; Featured image: Courtesy shawnanggg/@shawnanggg/Unsplash