According to research conducted by US-based start-up The Swiftest, Singapore is the safest country in the world for international travel. The company has taken seven safety risk factors into account to rank the 50 most visited countries in the world to calculate its ‘Travel Safety Index.’

The Swiftest created and published a catalogue of ‘The Deadliest (& Safest) Travel Destinations In 2022’ on December 1 2022. The research start-up uses its data analytics expertise on crucial societal and environmental issues to unfold thought-provoking studies to highlight pressing global problems.

More about the research by The Swiftest

The factors taken into account

The exposure to risk factors, while someone is travelling to another country, depends on various points including their choice of stay and mode of travel, However, these variables can change from person to person, and so the country as a whole has been taken to determine its safety factors and to compute the ‘Travel Safety Index’ of the 50 most popular destinations in the world.

The factors are:

Homicide Rate (0-100 points) – The number of murder cases per 100,000 people.

– The number of murder cases per 100,000 people. Road Traffic Death Rate (0-100 points) – The approximate road traffic death rate per 100,000 people.

– The approximate road traffic death rate per 100,000 people. Poisoning Death Rate (0-100 points) – The death rate associated with unintentional poisonings per 100,000 people.

– The death rate associated with unintentional poisonings per 100,000 people. Unsanitary Conditions Mortality Rate (0-100 points) – The death rate that is related to unsafe sanitation, unsafe water and a lack of proper hygiene per 100,000 people.

– The death rate that is related to unsafe sanitation, unsafe water and a lack of proper hygiene per 100,000 people. Life Years Lost Due to Communicable Diseases (0-100 points) – The number of life years lost due to transmissible diseases per 100,000 people.

– The number of life years lost due to transmissible diseases per 100,000 people. Life Years Lost Due to Injury (0-100 points) – Age-standardised and life years lost due to injuries with respect to disability (including conflict, violence and self-harm) per 100,000 people.

– Age-standardised and life years lost due to injuries with respect to disability (including conflict, violence and self-harm) per 100,000 people. Natural Disaster Risk (0-50 points) – As per The Swiftest, it is, “an index created by the German non-profit Bündnis Entwicklung Hilft in partnership with the United Nations University Institute for Environment and Human Security, the World Risk Report scores countries based on the risk of a natural disaster such as earthquakes, floods, or cyclones as well as the ability of the country to handle a disaster should it occur.”

Why is Singapore the safest country to travel to?

As per the report, Singapore is the least deadly and safest destination in the world. With little to no homicide cases, traffic accidents or any natural disaster risk, the Lion City is the safest for tourists all over the world.

Moreover, the crime rate in Singapore is comparatively lower than in other countries. They have high surveillance, heavy police presence and harsh consequences for committing crimes. Even the considerably ‘smaller’ crimes are treated as serious there.

That said, even though the country is incredibly safe for tourists, that doesn’t imply one shouldn’t still take proper precautions while travelling.

Here is the list of the top 10 safest and deadliest countries

Top 10 safest countries

Singapore Denmark The Netherlands Switzerland Israel Sweden Austria Ireland Italy Germany

Top 10 deadliest countries

South Africa India Dominican Republic Mexico Brazil Cambodia Philippines Saudi Arabia Vietnam Indonesia

Hero and featured image: Courtesy Mikhail Preobrazhenskiy/Unsplash

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore