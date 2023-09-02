Discover the soul of India as Airbnb & the Ministry of Tourism join hands

Showcasing the rich heritage of India on a global stage, Airbnb and the Ministry of Tourism have come together to bring India into the global spotlight with their initiative ‘Soul of India.’

With a vibrant blend of cultural treasures and breathtaking destinations, India is a land of wonders. And in order to promote India as a high-potential tourism destination and shine a spotlight on its rich cultural heritage, Airbnb and the Ministry of Tourism recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). One of the highlights of the campaign includes the launch of the exclusive microsite – Soul of India — which encapsulates a range of heritage stays that tell timeless stories through their architecture. The MoU was signed in the presence of G. Kishan Reddy, Union Tourism Minister, Government of India; V. Vidyavathi, Secretary, Ministry of Tourism; Rakesh Kumar Verma, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Tourism; and Amanpreet Bajaj, General Manager, Airbnb India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

This alliance is all about celebrating the country’s heritage properties and offering travellers a chance to get up close and personal with India’s diverse culture and built heritage. “We are proud to partner with the Ministry of Tourism to celebrate the Soul of India,” shares Bajaj.

Through this campaign, Airbnb will also endeavour to help Hosts from less-explored destinations by promoting unique homestays and providing them with training and the know-how to deliver unparalleled stay experiences to their guests. Additionally, as part of this program, the brand also wants to encourage responsible hosting that fosters a warm and welcoming environment for travellers. “India’s age-old dictum “Atithi Devo Bhava” equates guests to God, and what better way to extend hospitality to guests than by making them stay in homes with local communities?” states G. Kishan Reddy.

As a part of this partnership, Airbnb and the Ministry of Tourism are teaming up for a year to symbolise their shared commitment through promotions and campaigns to enhance India’s standing in the global tourism market.

And for patrons who appreciate a historical sojourn, here’s a curated list of heritage stays across India that promises an escape like none other.

Discover The Soul Of India At These Heritage Stays On Airbnb

500-Year-Old Haveli, Jaisalmer

If you want to escape far from the madding crowd, step into this 500-year-old Haveli with a private terrace overlooking the city. Harmoniously blending history and comfort, the heritage haveli is located at a stone’s throw from Jaisalmer Fort and the main bazaar. Hosted by Pratimesh, the castle features three exquisite medieval bedrooms ornately decorated in vivid shades of yellow, lime and green—with one on each floor—and presenting modern amenities like Wifi, AC, and a smart TV. This heritage home on Airbnb also stands out for its colourfully decorated terrace area with proper shade to skip the harsh sunlight of the Thar region.

Price : Approximately INR 8,000 per night, plus applicable taxes and fees

Address: Sadar Bazar, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

Click here to book.

Chinar Haveli Private Farm Retreat, Gurugram

Nestled in Gwal Pahari, a remarkable two-acre private retreat awaits. Escape to this one-of-a-kind heritage property, where the past meets the present. Offering an enchanting fusion of Rajasthan, Kerala, and Kashmiri architecture, this four-bedroom space has an oasis-style swimming pool and lush gardens which makes it ideal for staycations and leisure escapes. Enjoy golf training, horse riding, and an ATV park while immersing yourself in the cultural aesthetics of this Airbnb with spacious bedrooms, indoor courtyards, and Southern-style patios. You will also get a dedicated workspace with WiFi access and self-check-in.

Price : Approximately INR 32,300 per night, plus applicable taxes and fees

Address: Gwal Pahari, Gurugram, Haryana

Click here to book.

8BHK Colonial Styled Home, Goa

Experience the allure of Casa Abilio de Souza, a 160-year-old Portuguese ancestral home, where history and elegance take over. The heritage house was restored over the course of five years while paying close attention to detail. It was once owned by the Ferreira family, and the wooden flooring, high ceilings, and vintage artefacts are still intact. This colonial-style home seamlessly blends luxury with heritage, while boasting a striking multi-level architectural design and carefully curated antiques. Unwind in the open garden or venture to the nearby Palolem and Colva beaches to immerse yourself amid tranquillity. Enjoy the essence of Goan heritage with your family and furry friends. If you want some time off from the hustle and bustle, this might just be the place for you.

Price : Approximately INR 25,000 per night, plus applicable taxes and fees

Address: Beside Palácio Deão, Opposite Holy Cross, Quepem, South Goa

Click here to book.

Single Room in a 150-year-old Heritage Home, Ahmedabad

Imagine spending a night in a 150-year-old artistically restored Gujarati heritage home. Add to it a thrill of drama, colours and homeliness. The haveli was built by a business family of old Ahmedabad, and now this room has become a portal to the past that preserves the essence of old Gujarat’s heritage. You can immerse yourself in the bygone era’s ambience just by opening the windows to the central court. The room also offers a spacious single bed and attached washroom, and has a beautiful, red-coloured private study just out of the room. Here, one can enjoy the local culture of Gujarat while enjoying the comforts and convenience of modern living at the homestay.

Price : Approximately INR 3,000 per night, plus applicable taxes and fees

Address: Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Click here to book.

The Khanda Kothi, A Heritage House in Srinagar

Nestled in a quaint corner of Srinagar, this 50-year-old heritage house is at an idyllic location. Nearly 20 minutes from the airport and 15 minutes from Dal Lake, it is any traveller’s dream location. The Neo Kashmiri heritage home features fully equipped rooms and a kitchen with modern amenities of all sorts. The traditional Kashmiri wooden ceilings, home-made breakfast, and 24*7 staff make your temporary house feel like home. The sprawling lawn of the house is perfect for you to soak in the sun and admire the blooms, whereas, on a clear day, the first floor offers you a clear view of the Zabarwan mountains and a few encounters with avian visitors.

Price : Approximately INR 7,500 per night, plus applicable taxes and fees

Address: Civil Lines, Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir

Click here to book.

The Apple Farm Stay, Shimla

A 100-year-old Kath Kuni architectural homestay awaits you nearly 60 kilometres away from Shimla, in Kothkai. This heritage home on Airbnb takes you straight into nature’s lap with the surrounding apple orchards. Apart from all the essentials you’ll need to make yourself feel comfortable, the place also allows you to bring your pets and offers scenic views from the balconies and gardens. For lovers of ancient architecture, the traditional Kath Kuni architecture of the house is a delight.

Price: Approximately INR 11,999 per night, plus applicable taxes and fees

Address: Jhina Orchards, Village Domehar, Kotkhai, Himachal Pradesh

Click here to book.

Waterfront Heritage Villa, Kumarakom

Set on a small island, this 35-acres farm is the largest on the island with villas scattered all over. Built in the early 1950s, the heritage property was one of the last to be reclaimed in the backwaters. Apart from being equipped with lavish amenities and providing all meals on the house, the villas are furnished with antiques, including some beautifully carved and crafted doors and windows, which were meticulously collected over a period of time. With access to sit-outs, porches, and a waterside jetty, the place is every coastal lover’s paradise. Boasting a conventional style of backwater bungalows, each villa is a seamless extension of its surroundings, allowing residents to feel at home and not cut off from nature. To complement the villas, there is a thatched pavilion overlooking the farm.

Price: Approximately INR 28,000 per night, per villa, plus applicable taxes and fees

Address: Waterfront Heritage Villa, Vembanad Lake near Kumarakom, Kerala

Click here to book.

Gravityville Heritage, Quirky And Gorgeous Hideout, Ooty

Cocooned from the bustle of the city yet close to the city centre, Gravityville is an old colonial-style English house standing tall since 1936. Fitted with antiques, modern eccentric designs, and upcycled artefacts from all over, the heritage home has plenty to offer all travellers making bookings via Airbnb. Barring the various comforting facilities, the greatest strength is the staff, who are always on their toes to make you feel comfortable. They also ensure that one discovers Ooty just like a local would.

Price: Approximately INR 11,500 per night, plus applicable taxes and fees

Address: Gravityville, West Lake Road, Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Click here to book.

Work Out Of A Home, Private Room In Heritage House, Puducherry

This 200-year-old restored house nestled within the French precinct of Puducherry, located just 150 metres away from the sea, is perfect for solo travellers and friend groups. The house offers a well-lit, compact, and cosy workspace along with a loft bed on the first floor. The open courtyard with a mango tree shed lures one to spend long and lazy afternoons basking in the warm sun. There is also breakfast on the house, and other amenities such as a massage room, library, and a tea or coffee station. For those who appreciate both vintage aesthetics and traditional architecture, as well as contemporary comforts, this heritage house is sure to delight.

Price: Approximately INR 7,600 per night, plus applicable taxes and fees

Address: Gratitude Heritage, 52 Rue Romain Rolland Street, Puducherry

Click here to book.

Sapoi Tea Farms: Est. 1914 (Heritage Homestay), Dhekiajuli

Surrounded by lush green fields, Sapoi Tea Farms are a part of the famous tea estates of Dhekiajuli, Assam. Here you can see how one of the world’s best-known beverages—tea—is grown and processed, along with being part of the family legacy. The colonial-style heritage estate on Airbnb offers factory visits, tips on picking tea leaves, fishing, tea-tasting sessions, photo walks, lessons on how to make green tea from scratch, and more. The property also offers all meals on the house, along with an option to barbecue outside around the Gazebo. If you are heading there with your younger ones, there are plenty of activities to keep them occupied. They also have creche mothers to look after the younger folks and keep them engaged.

Price: Approximately INR 5,000 per night, per person, plus applicable taxes and fees

Address: Sapoi Tea Farms, Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur, Assam

Click here to book.

Check out Airbnb’s Soul of India microsite here.

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.