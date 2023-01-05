Everything to know about STAGE OTT that blew away Shark Tank India 2 judges

With tag lines such as ‘Company nahi, hum kranti hai’ and ‘kyunki boli mai apnapan hai’, this firm has taken the business world by storm. Led by Vinay Kumar Singhal, STAGE is an indigenous OTT App that drives hyper-localised content. It’s been a little more than three years since this App was launched but it wasn’t until Vinay Kumar Singh appeared on Shark Tank India Season 2, along with his partners Shashank Vaishnav and Parveen Singhal that the native digital platform started gaining traction. Vinay and his team asked for INR 3 crores for one per cent equity from the Sharks and weren’t disappointed after all. The Sharks loved the concept and invested in it.

“#Stage is grateful to the Sharks for investing in our concept! We can’t wait to start working together and see our ideas succeed!”

STAGE App: All about the latest business venture to get funding on Shark Tank India Season 2

The Delhi-based digital platform which has already raised INR 40 crores in funding led by Blume Ventures had an additional INR 31 crores in funding previously. It also has over 1 lakh subscribers already. Vinay Kumar, who is based out of Haryana chanced upon this idea while he was on a trip back to his village after he lost his previous business venture called WittyFeed suddenly. He realized that there were more than 700 dialects in the country and the potential to create content around the same had not been tapped into. This is something that STAGE OTT aspires to.

Vinay Kumar Singhal is quite focused on how he intends STAGE App to shape up. He wants the digital platform to produce niche, localised content targeting specific regions in the country. As far as his immediate goals are concerned, Vinay said, “The capital raised will be used to go deeper in Haryana and Rajasthan, create more original content, and grow. w the product. We plan to capture 10% of 25 million+ households watching video content in Haryana and Rajasthan by mid-2024.”

Contemplating on his ambitious plan, Vinay said that the company aims to launch content in the top 20 dialects of the country by 2027. He said they are sure that STAGE OTT will be able to reach at least 200 million+ households by the said time.

For the uninitiated, STAGE App claims to have 225,000+ subscribers and adds 25k+ subscribers per month with regards to its Haryanvi content. It even launched content in the Rajasthani dialect last year in June and has a strong 10,000 subscribers.

The firm which has the vision to become India’s leading OTT platform for entertainment has quite a presence on social media like Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. STAGE’s vision is to become a platform for entertainment, connection & celebration of cultures for all dialect-speaking people in the country.

Shark Tank India season 2 has started on a high note considering the fandom it garnered during the premiere of season 1. Now, it only remains to be seen how many more amazing businesses we come across in season 2 and how many investments are made.

