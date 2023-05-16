Everything to know about the immersive experience ‘Stranger Things – The Encounter: Singapore’

Good news for fans of the Stranger Things franchise — Netflix has now teamed up with Singapore’s Mighty Jaxx to offer an interactive experience called Stranger Things – The Encounter: Singapore at the Bugis+ mall starting 30 June to 1 October.

It includes over six rooms dedicated to the fantasy world shown in the series. The realistic depiction of the fictional Hawkins in Indiana of the 1980s, as portrayed in the Netflix show, is the highlight that has created a buzz among the Singaporean fanbase.

Mighty Jaxx founder, Jackson Aw said in a release, “We are excited to bring to Singapore this immersive retail experience, built around the timeless Stranger Things narrative of friendships and adventure that we have all come to love.”

More about Stranger Things – The Encounter: Singapore at Bugis+ Mall

What’s all in store?

The seventh floor of the Bugis+ mall has been completely dedicated to this theme. Main attractions involve a trip to iconic locations in the Stranger Things universe such as Palace Arcade, Joyce’s House, The Lab, The Upside Down and the Creel House.

However, the fun does not end here as Mighty Experiences offers Stranger Things-inspired food and beverage options too, such as Surfer Boy Pizza and Scoops Ahoy ice cream — a nod to the characters of Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) and Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke). Additionally, there are collectables and merchandise available for sale at the Starcourt Mall area.

Stranger Things – The Encounter: Singapore ticket prices and bookings

The ticket prices for the 45-minute show start at SGD 39 (INR 2,398.78) for regular entry and SGD 109 (INR 6,704.25) for VIP passes. Fans can avail early bird discounts till 31 May and can get regular tickets at SGD 33 (INR 2,029.66) and SGD 99 (INR 6,088.87) for VIP passes. You can book your tickets here.

Hero and featured images: Courtesy Mighty Experiences