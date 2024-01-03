Submarine tourism sets sail in Dwarka city of Gujarat, debuting Diwali 2024

Dwarka, an ancient city rumoured to be lost beneath the sea, is getting a new lease of life through submarine tourism: underwater explorations that will allow tourists to witness its myriad marine wonders. The Gujarat government has signed a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Mazgaon Dockyard Limited (MDL) for this tourism project. It will offer unique underwater adventures around Bet Dwarka, a small island off the coast of Dwarka — the city of Hindu Lord Krishna — and the lost city of Dwarka, which has submerged in the Arabian Sea.

Gujarat’s submarine tourism: Uniting spiritual pilgrimage and marine explorations

#Gujarat government is set to launch India’s first submarine tourism, partnering with Mazgaon Dock Limited to explore the marine life around Bet #Dwarka, a Hindu island with historical significance. The facility is expected to be operational before Diwali 2024. pic.twitter.com/dH0fOuU7Np — DD India (@DDIndialive) December 31, 2023

Taking cues from the submersible expedition to the Titanic shipwreck in the Atlantic Sea, this project marks India’s first-ever submarine-based tourism. Dwarka is believed to have been created by Lord Krishna and stands as a centre of spiritual growth and mythological importance in Gujarat. Currently, the city’s Dwarkadhish Temple, also called Jagat Mandir, stands as a landmark of cultural and religious relevance. The submarine project will further bolster tourism in the region, adding elements of marine biodiversity and archaeological insight.

#Gujarat Government gears up to unveil submarine tourism for submerged #Dwarka darshan at BET Dwarka in the Arabian Sea. MoU signed with Mazagon Dock Shipyard Company sets sail to divine preparations. #GujaratTourism #VibrantGujarat #AI pic.twitter.com/UG1KSvttBc — DD News (@DDNewslive) December 31, 2023

According to the current plan, the submarine hatches will open to visitors by Diwali 2024. Weighing around 30 tonnes, the submarine will be able to accommodate 30 passengers at a time, providing views 100 metres under sea level. At a time, 22 passengers will be seated in two rows, designed to offer a window view for each one of the passengers. The vessel will be led by two experienced pilots and a professional crew. Needless to say, the project will promote employment, investment, and tourism in the region.

An official announcement regarding Dwarka’s submarine tourism project will follow at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, scheduled to be held on January 10, 2024.

