BTS’ Suga officially prepares to begin military enlistment

BTS member Suga is the latest among the K-pop band members to officially begin his military enlistment process.

Taking to Weverse on 7 August 2023, BIGHIT Music released a statement, stating that Suga has withdrawn his enlistment postponement and has begun preparations for the new phase.

More about BTS’ Suga beginning his military enlistment

BIGHIT Music’s statement in English on Weverse said, “We would like to inform our fans that Suga has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement.”

The statement also assures of providing regular updates over time and requests fans for “continued love and support for Suga until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist.”

Suga’s military enlistment record

According to NME, earlier reports suggested that Suga would serve as a public service worker because of a shoulder injury. However, confirmation about his updated military post is not available yet.

Suga becomes the third BTS member to enter conscription after Jin in December 2022 and J-Hope in April 2023, both of whom serve as active duty soldiers. It also comes on the heels of Suga’s three-night show of his Agust D concert in Seoul, South Korea.

Military service in South Korea

Korean pop music sensation BTS announced it will be on hiatus until 2025, owing to the members’ military conscription and pursuit of individual careers. The septet, comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, was allowed to delay their enlistment till they turn 30 after then-President Moon Jae-in honoured them with the Order of Cultural Merit in 2018.

South Korean law mandates all able-bodied men to serve in the military for 18 to 21 months by the time they turn 28.

