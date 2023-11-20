Suki Waterhouse confirms she is expecting her first baby with Robert Pattinson

It appears that British celebrity Robert Pattinson’s girlfriend and partner Suki Waterhouse is expecting her first child. The power couple have plenty to celebrate together, as it has been revealed that they will soon expect their first child together.

The 31-year-old actress and singer-songwriter broke the news just as she was about to debut a performance of her single, Nostalgia, during the recent Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City.

Robert Pattinson’s girlfriend Suki Waterhouse is expecting her first baby

Taking the stage in a dazzlingly sequinned mini dress with a feathered jacket and matching boots, Waterhouse made a quick quip concerning her pregnancy by gesturing to her visible baby bump.

“I thought I’d wear something sparkly to distract you from something else I’ve got going on,” she said, making an effort to point out the obvious. “I’m not sure it’s working.”

"I thought I’d wear something sparkly to distract you from something else I’ve got going on… i’m not sure it’s working” Suki Waterhouse announcing that she’s pregnant today at Corona Festival! 🤰🏼💕pic.twitter.com/MhZEkCJVgb — suki waterhouse archive (@bestsukiw) November 19, 2023

Predictably, concert-goers who were present for the magical moment erupted into an uproarious cheer at the news, with the brief clip now going viral after making the rounds on social media. With that said, it has been claimed that fans had already suspected the pregnancy since Waterhouse’s last performance at the Austin City Limits Music Festival back in October, when she was seen wearing a midriff top that appeared to show the early indications of a baby bump.

While they have yet to make any confirmations concerning their engagement or marriage, both Waterhouse and Pattinson have been going steady since they were first romantically linked together back in 2018, after they were allegedly introduced via mutual friends.

Notoriously private by nature, it wouldn’t be until 2022 before they were officially seen attending events in public together. Most notably, the couple put on an incredibly romantic display when walking the MET Gala‘s red carpet back in May, leaving no doubt as to their affection for one another.

Feature and hero image credit: Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images