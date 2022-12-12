Sula Vineyards IPO: Here’s everything you need to know

Sula Vineyards debuted its initial public offering (IPO) on the markets on December 12, 2022, and they are going to remain open for bidding until December 14. While it will be under complete OFS (only for sale), the company aims to raise Rs 960.35 crores. Here’s all you need to know about the Indian wine giant’s IPO.

The most recognised wine brand in India and a pioneer in wine tourism, Sula already has bids for 29,24,964 equity shares and counting, on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) as against the 1,88,30,372 shares it has on offer. Interested in subscribing? Check it out right here.

Sula Vineyards IPO, Sula Vineyards share prices and everything else you need to know

Sula Vineyards share prices have been fixed at Rs 340 – Rs 357 per share for its IPO. This is entirely an OFS, of up to Rs 2.69 crores. Wondering what OFS is? Well, OFS is a method in trading where promoters and shareholders in public companies can simply sell their shares and reduce their holdings in the company in a clear and transparent way. This can be done on the bidding platforms of the Exchange.

Even before the bidding, Sula Vineyards Limited had already earned Rs 288.10 crore from 22 anchor investors, when they finalised the allocation of 80.70 lakh shares to anchor investors.

The anchor investors include big names like Morgan Stanley (Asia) Singapore, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Goldman Sachs and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, HDFC Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Aditya Birla Life Insurance, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (MF), Max Life Insurance, SBI MF, HDFC MF, and more.

In the number of shares issued, half has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers or QIBs, 15 percent for non-institutional investors and the rest 35 percent for retail investors.

Through this IPO, Sula Vineyards aims to target the many benefits of listing Equity Shares on the Stock Exchanges. All the proceeds earned from this IPO will go to the selling shareholders and the company will not receive any part of it.

According to Money Control, market experts are optimistic about the offering, and cautious at the same time. While most experts and analysts are advising investors to subscribe to the IPO, a few others are advising to subscribe for listing gains.

The Indian market is majorly a spirit-based market, with wine drinkers constituting less than one percent of alcohol consumers in India.

Each bidder can apply for at a minimum of one lot, whereas each retail investor can apply for a maximum of 13 lots from this offering.

For the unversed, Sula Vineyards owns two resorts located at their winery in Nashik, Maharashtra, which has made wine tourism popular across the country.

All Images: Courtesy Sula Vineyards/Instagram