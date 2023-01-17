Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber: Everything to know about COP28’s president-designate

Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber has been making headlines after being appointed as the president-designate at the COP28 summit which is slated to take place in Dubai between 30 November and 12 December 2023. Al Jaber is the CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) and UAE’s industry and technology minister. A global leader in the energy sector, his appointment has ruffled a few feathers amongst climate change activists as his company, ADNOC, is the 12th largest oil-producing company in the world.

There is a concern about an obvious conflict of interest with Al Jaber leading the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), which aims to reduce the carbon commissions in the world by half in the next seven years. However, as Dubai gears up to host the COP28 summit this year, here is a look at its president-designate’s professional achievements which made him qualify for this responsibility.

Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber’s education and professional credentials

Al Jaber has been serving as the group CEO and the managing director of ADNOC since 2016. In 2020, he was entrusted with the additional responsibility of Masdar, Abu Dhabi’s special envoy for climate change which works towards the renewable energy initiative.

ADNOC roughly produces four million barrels of oil and 11 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, as per Forbes as of 2022, and was positioned as number two in the Top 100 CEOs in the Middle East by the magazine. He has 19 different businesses under him in the energy sector with functions in exploration, production, storage, refining, trading and petrochemical product development. He is also on various boards in the UAE propagating the use of renewable and alternative energy.

He graduated from the University of Southern California with a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering followed by a PhD in business and economy from Coventry University in the United Kingdom. He also has a management degree from California State University, Los Angeles.

Professionally he is very well qualified with impressive expertise in trade, technology, infrastructure and policy.

About the his role at COP28

With this appointment, Sultan Ahmed has attained the role of a global advocate for clean energy.

According to the statement, he is looking to invest USD 15 billion (Rs 1,223.45 billion approximately) over five years, through ADNOC, in the new low-carbon solutions business to deliver the target to reduce carbon intensity by 25 percent by 2030.

Speaking about his goal upon taking up this new responsibility he says, “This will be a critical year in a critical decade for climate action. The UAE is approaching COP28 with a strong sense of responsibility and the highest possible level of ambition.”

He adds, “In cooperation with the UNFCCC and the COP27 Presidency, we will champion an inclusive agenda that ramps up action on mitigation, encourages a just energy transition that leaves no one behind, ensures substantial, affordable climate finance is directed to the most vulnerable, accelerates funding for adaptation and builds out a robust funding facility to address loss and damage.”

More on Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber’s green credit

One of the important achievements of Al Jaber includes the work he has done as a founding member of Masdar in Abu Dhabi. Under his leadership, Masdar has made clean energy investments in 40 countries around the globe, making the organisation one of the largest investors of renewable energy.

COP28 in the year 2023 will have around 80,000 participants from all over the world to discuss solutions to tackle climate change and cement multilateral cooperation and climate diplomacy.

Main and featured image: Courtesy of Fayez Nureldine/UAE’s Ministry of Presidential Affairs/AFP