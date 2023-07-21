All about Surat Diamond Bourse, world’s largest office that’s bigger than Pentagon

It is a proud moment for India as it has become the record holder for having the world’s largest office. Presenting Surat Diamond Bourse – the office compound that houses 4,500 diamond trading offices and can accommodate more than 67,000 employees. As we are still reeling under this record achievement, here’s all you need to know about the Surat Diamond Bourse.

Built over a period of five years by more than 4,200 diamond traders who had joined forces to get this up and running, Surat Diamond Bourse is the newest hub of opulence and magnificence. Designed by Manit Rastogi’s Morphogenesis, an architectural firm, the striking feature about this complex is that it is said to be bigger than the Pentagon – the centre for the Department of Defense in the US. It also boasts of a platinum ranking from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). Of course, a building of this stature, will have a lot of history. Which is why we’ve got your back with all the details about the Surat Diamond Bourse.

All you need to know about Surat Diamond Bourse

What is Surat Diamond Bourse?

Situated in the diamond capital of India, it is a non-for-profit organisation that is promoted by Surat Diamond Bourse. Registered under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013, Surat Diamond Bourse aims to harbour all diamond buyers, sellers and manufacturers under one roof. It is also at the heart of Surat’s DREAM City project, a vision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The structure

Spread over 6.6 million square feet (sq ft), it cost about INR 5,000 crore, reportedly, to build this structure and get it operational. This magnificent complex houses nine buildings, each 15-storeys tall and spread over 35 acres of land. There are also 125 lifts across the nine buildings.

The diamond bourse shelters office spaces that range from 300 sq ft to 75,000 sq ft in size. With a humongous size comes humongous opportunities as well. It is expected to directly employ 1.5 lakh people, thus solving the country’s unemployment crisis to a certain extent.

Apart from this, there are also amenities including conference halls, clubs, banquet halls, health clubs, and restaurants, among several others.

Facilities at Surat Diamond Bourse

A recreational space reserved for meetings, with its exclusive landscaping, and greenery in the area.

The security and surveillance area, to ensure safety and quick access to all the spaces. These are strategically located security lobbies in the building.

Common amenity areas like multipurpose banquet halls, conference halls, restaurants and dining spaces, banking facilities and auction HouseSafe deposit vaults.

A parking space in the basement spread over 20 lakh sq.ft. for organised parking. The space can accommodate cars, autos, goods and service vehicles, custom vehicles and two-wheelers.

All Images: Courtesy Surat Diamond Bourse/Instagram