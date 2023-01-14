The after calendar: 23 words we’ll likely be using in 2023

A new year means new words to add to our vocabulary! Here we’ve gathered 23 words that we’ll likely be using this year for our “After Calendar,” our trend book for 2023.

List of words for the After Calendar

Abstainer

With “Dry January” underway, the spotlight is on strategies of avoiding alcohol. But some people don’t wait for January to stop drinking but rather have integrated not drinking into their lifestyle. Often referred to as abstainers, from the Latin “abstinere” (“withhold,” “keep back,” “keep off”), a growing number of people are embracing this sober lifestyle for a variety of reasons, and saying that life without alcohol can be enjoyable and exciting too.

Afro-veganism and Black veganism

The first month of the year is also often dedicated to eating a more plant-based, less meat-centric diet. While vegan food in Europe and North America may traditionally be marketed to white consumers, with Black Americans the fastest growing vegan demographic in the country, the community is also developing new plant-based food offerings that expand the range. Chefs and food professionals in various locations are being inspired by ingredients and periods figuring in the history of Black culture as well as the African diaspora, while they also tackle culinary prejudices.

Astrotourism

For now taking a trip into space is only accessible to a few privileged people, but it is possible to immerse yourself in the stars while remaining on Earth. This is the concept behind astrotourism. Specially developed vacations in this booming sector offer star lovers the chance to contemplate infinite space in the Atacama Desert in Chile or in the Cévennes National Park in France.

Climavore

Being environmentally mindful goes beyond buying second-hand goods and taking the train instead of a flight: it also involves what we eat. A climavore diet encourages us to rethink our eating habits to reduce our ecological footprint. Its followers prefer seasonal, local, unprocessed and unpackaged products or packaging that is recyclable, compostable or biodegradable.

Eco-dumping

If you’ve ever dumped a partner because you couldn’t stand to listen to them praise a brand that shamelessly engages in greenwashing, you’re practicing eco-dumping. In other words, breaking up with someone because they don’t share your ecological convictions!

Greenhushing

Did you know that some brands work hard to create environmentally-friendly products or services but prefer to not communicate about their approach? The reasons for this greenhushing phenomenon, which is the exact opposite of greenwashing, can often be explained by the fear of being accused of opportunism or of not “doing enough.” This fear is particularly prevalent among young companies.

Hangxiety

Headaches, nausea, digestive problems… The aftermath of alcohol-filled nights can present some very specific challenges. Especially for those who suffer from hangxiety. This word refers to the feeling of depression and psychological stress which can occur after excessive consumption of alcohol. It’s one reason why some people become “abstainers” (see above).

Hesidating

Not sure if you’re really ready to commit to a relationship? You may be suffering from hesidating! Derived from a combination of the words “hesitating” and “dating,” this term refers to the uncertainty that can characterise our love lives. Rest assured, this state of hesitation is not permanent. It can even help you determine your real expectations in love.

Hybrid manager

Remote work, flex office, flextime… In companies, the trend is towards flexibility. This phenomenon demands adjustments from employers, who must deal with increasingly fragmented teams. This is where “hybrid management” comes in, or the art of rethinking work methods to create a more flexible professional environment. Is this the work world’s key to keeping up with the times?

Localwashing

Related to “greenwashing,” “localwashing” refers to the deceptive practice of some brands that want to sell products that are supposedly “made locally.” To detect this kind of subterfuge, don’t just look at the flag or the big print on a product; instead make sure to read all the labels carefully.

Loss and damage

This term was on everyone’s lips at the COP27 held in November in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. This expression refers to the climate debt that the countries of the North have towards the countries of the South. The COP27 ended with an agreement to create a fund to financially address the harms, economic and otherwise, suffered by the countries most affected by climate change.

Low-key

This term is increasingly used on social media to describe something being done on the down low (ie, in secret), in an understated fashion, chill or kind of (as opposed to wholeheartedly). For instance, “I’m low-key loving that track.” The New York Times recently titled a story “Happy Low-Key New Year!” about a trend towards making more realistic resolutions.

Mad skills

In the same vein as “hard skills” and “soft skills,” “mad skills” are increasingly being added to job candidates’ resumés. This category focuses on “atypical” skills or competencies that will help an employee or candidate stand out in the professional sphere. Did you take a sabbatical year to dedicate yourself to permaculture? Don’t hesitate to mention this “mad skill” on your CV!

Neo-Luddism

It may come as a surprise to some of us, but there are individuals who voluntarily give up their smartphones, social networks and all other connected aspects of our high-tech society. And it’s not just the Amish. Many of these Neo-Luddites have simply chosen to focus on other activities, such as reading or communing with nature.

Prompt art

Artificial intelligence is at the heart of what is nothing less than an artistic revolution. Programs such as DALL-E 2, Midjourney and Stable Diffusion allow internet users to generate the image of their choice from a textual description (or “prompt”). Never before has it been so easy to be an artist.

Quiet (everything)

The Covid crisis has profoundly altered our relationship to employment, leading to the emergence of new phrases such as “quiet quitting” and “quiet firing.” While these terms refer to different concepts, the repeated use of the adjective “quiet” reflects the resignation of disillusioned employees. A quiet movement that is not without consequences for the labor market.

Rainbow-washing

After greenwashing and femwashing, now we also have to look out for “rainbow-washing.” Like its ecological and feminist counterparts, the term refers to the appropriation of the LGBTQIA+ cause by companies for marketing purposes.

Regenuary

Launched for the first time just a year ago in the UK, “Regenuary” (a nod to “Veganuary”) is a challenge that encourages us to consume in an environmentally friendly manner. For example, by choosing seasonal products and/or by favoring products from regenerative agriculture.

ROMO

First appearing a few years ago, the expression “relief of missing out” refers to the relief of not keeping up with the news, considered too anxiety-provoking. A phenomenon that is gaining more and more internet users and whose acronym is directly inspired by “FOMO,” although it means the exact opposite. “Fear of missing out” indeed evokes anxiety about missing an event, whether on social networks or IRL.

Shrinkflation

In the minds of many, the year 2022 will be associated with inflation. Consumers have observed many spinoffs in recent months… including “shrinkflation.” This word refers to a technique practiced by some commercial establishments, which “discreetly” reduce the quantities of their products, while charging the same price. A word that we hope to be able to quickly erase from our vocabulary!

Skinification

Masks, shampoos, nourishing oils… Nothing is too good for our hair. This love for our manes is pushing manufacturers to innovate by offering a range of new products that place the scalp at the center of our beauty routine. The idea is to take care of our hair the same way we take care of our skin.

TikTokracy

More than ever, TikTok sets the pace (and.a lot of microtrends) with its feeds of fun, short and informative videos. The younger generations look to the Chinese social network for entertainment but also to be informed on a multitude of subjects (more or less serious). Welcome to the era of the Tiktokracy.

Train-bragging

You probably have already heard of “flight shaming,” a movement popularised a few years ago by famous environmental activist Greta Thunberg. It has given birth to a semantically less stigmatising movement: “train-bragging.” Being proud to take the train instead of using a more polluting form of transportation.

The After Calendar

“Better, differently, less” took on even greater meaning in 2022. In a world turned upside down by climate change, inflation and the energy crisis, sobriety is the order of the day, in our closets, our travel planning and our food prep. And this is not necessarily all bad news. Because sobriety can be accompanied by mindfulness, creativity and even unexpected joy. That’s why our 2023 trends examine the pleasure of quitting something; the new lazy aesthetic; when AI takes on the artistic realm; yeast as an ingredient on the rise; and a future where we’re all energy producers; as well as of course our glossary of 23 words that we’ll be using in 2023… Find all the trends in the 2023 After Calendar…. Enjoy your reading.

Hero and Featured Images: Photography Amador Loureiro / Unsplash

This story is published via AFP Relaxnews.