The cast of RRR, Mani Ratnam, and other Indians invited to join the Oscar’s panel

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences – the organisation behind the Oscars – recently brought 398 new members on board. This includes several South Asians, including actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR of the RRR Cast, Mani Ratnam, and Karan Johar. Here’s all about it.

Every year, The Academy issues a single round of invitations to actors, costume designers, makeup artists, directors, music producers, and more to join their ranks and vote for the Oscars. The honorary organisation does this based on professional qualifications – with a focus on inclusion and equity – including a competitive nomination. And the membership does not expire. This year, 398 people were added to the list. If they all accept, the class will sit at about 10,817 – up from 10,665 last year and will participate in the 96th edition of the awards, set to take place on 10 March 2024.

A dozen South Asians, including RRR’s cast offered a place in the panel

For 2023, The Academy worked to double the number of minorities invited – including women and people of colour. This has translated to a class with 40 percent women, 34 percent individuals from underrepresented ethnic and racial communities, and 52 percent figures from 50 territories and countries outside of the United States. Of these, many are Indian names, especially winners and nominees from past awards. The list has popular Indian directors, producers, cinematographers, and other professionals – including the popular cast and crew of RRR. Here’s the complete list of South Asians:

Actors

Ram Charan (RRR)

N. T. Rama Rao Jr (RRR)

Directors

Mani Ratnam (Iruvar, Kannathil Muthamittal)

Chaitanya Tamhane (The Disciple, Court)

Producers

Karan Johar (Kesari, The Lunchbox)

Siddharth Roy Kapur (Dangal, Last Film Show)

Production and Technology

Girish Balakrishnan

Kranti Sarma

Production Design

Sabu Cyril (RRR)

Visual Effects

P.C. Sanath (5 Rupees, Baahubali: The Beginning)

Haresh Hingorani (Laal Singh Chaddha, Zero)

Documentary

Shaunak Sen (All That Breathes)

Executives

Bela Bajaria (Netflix)

Shivani Pandya Malhotra (Red Sea Film)

Shivani Rawat (ShivHans Pictures)

Music

Rafiq Bhatia (Everything Everywhere All at Once, Paper Towns)

M.M. Keeravani (RRR)

Chandrabose (RRR)

Cinematography

Andrij Parekh (The Zookeeper’s Wife)

K.K. Senthil Kumar (RRR)

In a statement, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang noted, “The Academy is proud to welcome these artists and professionals into our membership. They represent extraordinary global talent across cinematic disciplines, and have made a vital impact on the arts and sciences of motion pictures and on movie fans worldwide.”

Other names in the list of members include Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Austin Butler, and Paul Mescal.

