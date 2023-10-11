The Kid LAROI teases ‘Too Much’ in collaboration with Central Cee and BTS’ Jungkook

A collaboration between three wildly-popular artists — The Kid LAROI, Central Cee, and BTS’ Jungkook — has the music industry buzzing with anticipation. A crisp teaser declares the single’s release date to be 20 October. Here’s all about it.

Australian rapper and singer-songwriter The Kid LAROI recently dropped the deets to his latest single Too Much, — a dream-like collaboration with British rap sensation Central Cee and K-pop sensation BTS’ ‘golden maknae’ Jungkook. This is the first time the three artists have worked together on a project. Expected to be a groovy segue into his first studio album The First Time, the track has already been dubbed one of the hottest releases of the year by fans and experts alike.

A teaser announces Kid LAROI’s collaboration with BTS’ Jungkook, Central Cee

The Australian artist has long been building anticipation around the release, first tweeting a picture of himself with the cryptic caption “Was it too much? ” on 7 October. He later shared a picture of himself with Jungkook, stating “ “me & JK ✌️ #toomuch” on 8 October and “ANNOUNCEMENT TOMORROW ! ” on 10 October. This was followed by a short teaser where all the three musicians in questions grooved to a funky beat. “TOO MUCH w/ JUNG KOOK & CENTRAL CEE OCTOBER 20TH ALBUM IN NOVEMBER — it’s finally time… #toomuch #tft,” the post read. The release dates according to local times are as follows:

19 October: 7:00 pm NYC

20 October: 12:00 am London

20 October: 8:00 am Seoul

20 October: 10:00 am Sydney

This is The Kid LAROI’s first single since Love Again, which was released in the beginning of the year and dominated several charts. In addition to this, he earned a nomination in the 2023 ARIA Music Awards for the same. Central Cee is also riding on a high — his last few tracks Sprinter and On the Radar Freestyle being his first Billboard Hot 100 entry. Besides, his 2022 rap Doja went viral on social media.

I love you guys. sooo excited — charlton (@thekidlaroi) October 10, 2023

Meanwhile, Jungkook has been making waves in the industry with his musical endeavours. For starters, his garage-pop single Seven, broke numerous records. This includes it being the first song by a Korean artist to sit at No. 1 on Billboard’s Global 200 for six weeks. Not to mention, it debuted at No.1 on the chart in July.

Most recently, his track 3D with Jack Harlow debuted at No. 5 at Billboard Hot 100. With this, he’s been crowned the first Korean soloist to have debuted multiple songs in the top 10 of Hot 100. The same holds true for the Global 200, where two songs of his have come out on top.

Needless to say, Too Much is slated to be a smashing hit.

All images: Courtesy The Kid LAROI