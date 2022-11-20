This gigantic turtle-shaped floating city could become the world’s largest boat

The world is filled with bizarre things, natural occurrences to man-made ones such as flying hotels. And now, a gigantic floating city could be a reality! A new terayacht design has been revealed, and if constructed, it will be the largest boat in the world.

At a time when world travel is recovering after the pandemic-induced break, the announcement of a terayacht – a vessel bigger than super, mega and gigayachts – may be the thing that attracts massive attention. The design for the luxury boat Pangeos has just been revealed by designers Lazzarini, and if plans come to fruition, this will be the largest and the most magnificent boat in the world.

What you need to know about Pangeos, which could be the largest boat in the world

Pangeos is named after Pangea, the supercontinent that is said to have existed some 355 million years ago. Shaped like a giant turtle, the boat is expected to have space for shopping malls, ports for smaller ships as well as aircrafts to ferry passengers in. The ultra-comfortable structure is also said to be equipped with parks and hotels, to make your stay here super comfortable. The size of the terayacht and its construction will allow for about 60,000 people to live on the sea, states media reports.

The terayacht is expected to be 550 metres (1,800 ft) and measures 610 metres (2,000 ft) at its widest point. What’s more, if constructed, Pangeos will not only be the largest boat, but also the largest structure ever built – about twice the size of the Roman Colosseum, reports suggest.

However, the boat is just an idea at the moment – just a design. It needs space to be constructed, and places in Saudi Arabia, close to Jeddah, are being proposed as the ideal location to build this terayacht. This is not all – the floating city will also cost about USD 8 billion (Rs 65,280 crores approx) to be built.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of @lazzarinidesign/Instagram



This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India and South Asia.