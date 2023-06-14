These travellers will now have to pay an entry fee of INR 1,034 to enter the UK

The United Kingdom (UK) has announced that it will charge an entry fee from those who do not need a visa to enter the country.

According to latest updates by the Government of UK’s Visa and Immigration Department of the Home Office, the UK’s new Electronic Travel Authorisation scheme (ETA) will cost GBP 10 (INR 1,034). The ETA is a new requirement that grants permission to travellers to visit the country, and is electronically linked to the ETA holder’s passport, adds the update.

More about the travellers who need to pay the entry fee to visit the UK

According to the official website, those planning to visit the UK for up to six months for tourism, visiting family and friends, for business or for studies will need to apply for the ETA. Along with this, those entering the country for maximum three months on the Creative Worker visa concession, or those transiting through the UK (including the ones who are not going through UK border control) will need the ETA.

Starting 15 November 2023, Qatar nationals visiting the UK will need authorisation. They can apply for the same and pay the entry fee starting 25 October 2023. Further, travellers from Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the UAE will need an ETA from 22 February 2024.

However, people with a British or Irish passport, the ones who have permission to live, work or study in the UK, and those with a valid visa to visit the country will not need the authorisation. Also, those who are legal residents of Ireland and don’t need a visa to travel to the UK will also not require the ETA if they’re entering from Ireland, Guernsey, Jersey and Isle of Man.

Some other countries and territories are expected to be added over time, state reports.

Hero and featured image: Courtesy Susan Q Yin/Unsplash

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.