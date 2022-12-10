Sixth Vande Bharat Express train to decrease travel time between Bilaspur and Nagpur

The sixth Vande Bharat Express train is going to start operating soon, on Sunday – December 11, 2022, to be precise. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Vande Bharat Express train this weekend. This semi-high-speed train will be running on the Bilaspur (Chattisgarh)–Nagpur (Maharashtra) route.

The train is scheduled to leave Bilaspur at 6:45 am and reach Nagpur by 12:15 pm. The trains operating this route take about seven hours to reach Nagpur, the Vande Bharat train is set to cover the same distance in five and a half hours. The train will be making stops at Raipur, Durg, and Gondia throughout the route. This train is the second semi-high-speed train that will run in Southern India, and it will be operating six days a week. It is going to be run by Southeast Central Railways (SECR), confirmed a railway official to Hindustan Times.

Where all does The Vande Bharat Express Train run:

The first train started operating on February 15, 2019, and ever since, a total of five trains have been launched. Earlier, the Vande Bharat Express was known as Train 18. The Vande Bharat train is running on the Chennai (Tamil Nadu)-Mysuru (Karnataka), Delhi-Una (Himachal Pradesh), Gandhinagar (Gujarat)-Mumbai (Maharashtra), Delhi-Katra (Jammu and Kashmir), and Delhi-Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) routes. The trains can reach a maximum speed of 160 km/h, and it only takes 52 seconds to accelerate to a speed of 100 km/h.

The Vande Bharat train initiative was launched as a part of the Make In India campaign heralded by the government of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the 75th Independence Day (August 15, 2021) and announced that Vande Bharat trains will be launched over the 75 weeks of Amrit Mahotsav.

Inside The Vande Bharat Express Train:

The coaches of the train are equipped with comfortable seats, automatic doors, onboard hotspot Wi-Fi, and a GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system. The train also has two classes, the executive and chair coaches, the executive class has rotating seats.

