VERDY teams up with BLACKPINK to design merch for ‘Born Pink’ tour

A VERDY x BLACKPINK collaboration is in the works as the Japanese artist and graphic designer has teamed up with the all-girl K-pop group. He has been named the artistic director for the band’s ongoing Born Pink tour.

The group — comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa — has been enthralling fans across the globe with their tour since the release of their record-breaking second album of the same name in 2022. With VERDY onboard, things are about to get more exciting for BLINKs.

About BLACKPINK x VERDY collaboration

A prominent name in the Japanese circuit, VERDY is known for his long repertoire of collaborations, which include brands like Nike, Levis and Human Made. The latest VERDY x BLACKPINK pairing has inducted him to the K-pop forefront.

In fact, before the announcement, the Tokyo-based artist had shared a couple of images with the Korean idols after attending their concert in April 2023. Fans, however, were taken by surprise as they didn’t expect it to result in a full-fledged collaboration.

About the collection

For the Born Pink tour, VERDY intends to create an exclusive capsule collection that merges his unique artistic touch with BLACKPINK’s ultra-feminine aesthetic.

Although no images of the collection are available yet, stills released in a press release announcement show VERDY’s popular character, Vick (a combination of panda and rabbit) alongside KRUNK, the mascot of YG Entertainment, who represents BLACKPINK.

Besides Vick, the designer is particularly noted for his iconic character Visty and projects such as Girls Don’t Cry and Wasted Youth. With such ideas in mind, a vibrant range of designs with a strong cartoon influence can be expected.

Born Pink tour

The tour has completed successful sold-out shows across the United States, Mexico, France, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore and other countries. The group shall continue its journey through Australia and return to the US and Europe for more shows till August 2023.

Hero image: Courtesy Takaki Iwata; BLACKPINK/ @blackpinkofficial/ Instagram; Feature image: Courtesy Takaki Iwata