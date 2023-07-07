Wimbledon 2023 prize money: How much is at stake for the winners?

One of the four Grand Slams in the world of tennis, and the oldest of them all, is the Wimbledon Open. Arguably the most anticipated tennis championship of the year, the tournament takes place at the iconic All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

The tournament, which started in 1877, is the only Grand Slam to be played on an outdoor grass court. Another unique tradition that sets it apart from other tennis championships is the strict all-white dress code for all the competitors.

However, it is not these traditions that come to our minds when we think of Wimbledon, it’s a name, one which has become synonymous with the tournament – Roger Federer. One of the greatest legends of the game, the former Swiss tennis player has won the championship a record eight times. He is also revered as the ‘King of Grass Court’ by many. In recent times, Novak Djokovic has ruled over the grass court, winning the last four editions of the tournament, taking his total tally of Wimbledon championships to seven. Many might argue that the Serbian tennis player, with a record 23 Grand Slam wins in his career, is a greater Wimbledon legend than the Swiss maestro, considering he has gotten the better of Federer all three times they faced each other during a Wimbledon final.

If Djokovic manages to win the Wimbledon Open 2023, he might settle that debate once and for all. He will also receive a handsome prize money pool this year. Just how much is that prize money pool? Well, scroll on as we explore what’s at stake for the winners this year.

What is the 2023 Wimbledon Open prize money?

According to reports, the total prize money on offer at Wimbledon 2023, across all the categories, is a record USD 57.29 million (INR 473 crore approx.). The amount has been increased by 11.2% from what was offered in 2022. Ian Hewitt, the chairman of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, said in a statement that “The goal is to return the singles champions and runners-up prize money to the levels in 2019 prior to the (COVID-19) pandemic whilst, alongside, providing deserved support for players in the early rounds of the event.”

Wimbledon Open 2023: How much will the men’s and women’s singles division players earn?

To ensure parity, both the men’s and women’s singles players will receive the same amount for their performances at Wimbledon Open 2023. Players getting eliminated in the first round will receive around USD 70,000 (INR 57 lakh approx.). Those who get knocked out from the second round will get a little over USD 108,300 (INR 89 lakh approx.), while those shown the exit door in the third round will earn nearly USD 167,000 (over INR 1 crore approx.).

The players who make it to the Round of 16 will receive approximately USD 263,800 (INR 2 crore approx.), and those who head home after the quarter-finals will make around USD 433,300 (INR 3 crore approx.). The two semi-finalists in both of the categories will get over USD 764,600 (INR 6 crore approx.).

The runners-up in both the men’s and women’s categories will be rewarded with nearly USD 1.5 million (INR 12 crore approx.), while the men’s and women’s singles winners will take home around USD 3 million (INR 24 crore approx.) along with the silverware.

In retrospect, Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina, winners of the 2022 Wimbledon Open men’s and women’s singles titles, received a little over USD 2.5 million (INR 20 crore approx.) each.

What is the Wimbledon prize money for winners in other categories?

The winners of the men’s and women’s doubles categories at the Wimbledon Open 2023 will each be rewarded with a little over USD 764,600 (over INR 6 crore approx.), while the runners-up in both categories will each receive USD 382,300 (approximately) (over INR 3 crore approx.).

Winners of the mixed doubles category in Wimbledon Open 2023 will get around USD 163,000 (over INR 1 crore approx.), while the runners-up will earn nearly USD 81,500 (INR 67 lakh approx.).

