World’s oldest whisky unearthed inside a Scottish castle, to be auctioned for INR 10 lakh

Imagine going to an old castle in Scotland and accidentally discovering the world’s oldest Scotch whisky. Wouldn’t that be some story to tell? That’s exactly what happened to Bertie Troughton last year. Finding the oldest Scotch whisky in the world is no small feat. Curious to know what happened?

Well, this collection of Scotch whisky bottles has more significance than being just the world’s oldest. Reportedly, the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Albert sipped on this premium liquor during a trip to the castle in 1844, which makes this collection even more special. All set to go for auction and expected to fetch £10,000 (over INR 10 lakh approx) per bottle, here’s all that you need to know about it.

World’s oldest Scotch whisky to go for sale

Bertie Troughton is a Resident Trustee at Blair Castle in Perthshire, Scotland, who stumbled upon a hidden cellar door inside the 750-year-old castle. There she found around 40 bottles of whiskey at the back of a shelf. After an extensive research of the castle’s archives using cellar inventories and carbon dating technology by the Scottish Universities Environmental Research Centre, it was found that the bottles date back to the 1800s. And now, 24 of these bottles are going on sale.

These bottles were also sampled by the family and a local whisky expert before the castle contacted Whisky Auctioneer, a Perth-based auction firm that is facilitating the sale of these bottles. According to Whisky Auctioneer, this batch of whisky is “believed to have been distilled in 1833 and bottled in 1841, before being rebottled in 1932.”

“Whisky has always been a huge part of the history of Blair Castle and we will be building an exhibition around the bottles we keep after the auction so that all who visit Blair Castle can see it and hear the history of this incredible whisky,” said Bertie Troughton. The bottles will be sold through Whisky Auctioneer from 24 November to 4 December.

Joe Wilson, head curator and spirits specialist at Whisky Auctioneer, said, “I’m fortunate to be well acquainted with old and rare liquid, as Whisky Auctioneer handles some of the world’s rarest whisky bottlings. This, however, is a transcendent discovery that is sure to capture not just the imagination of the whisky industry but also those well beyond.”

The Queen Victoria connection

While the research for this collection of whisky was on, the archives of Blair Castle took the researchers back to the 1800s, where they found that Queen Victoria was close friends with the 6th Duchess of Atholl and the Blair Castle, the home of the Atholls. In 1844, Queen Victoria and her consort, Prince Albert visited and stayed at the Blair Castle. It is recorded that during her three-week stay at the castle, she had consumed whisky.

At the time, local newspapers had reported that the Queen had grown a liking for Atholl Brose, which is a local drink of whisky with honey. Therefore, researchers concluded that it is quite likely that the whisky she had sipped during her trip was the same one.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Whisky Auctioneer