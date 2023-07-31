Delhi set to have world’s largest museum, here’s all you need to know about it

It is a proud moment for India as Delhi is all set to have the world’s largest museum. On 26 July, while addressing at the inauguration of the convention hall at Pragati Maidan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed about the Yuge Yugeen Bharat museum in Delhi. The museum will encase the culturally rich and diverse history of our country. Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming pride of India.

All we know about Yuge Yugeen Bharat in Delhi, world’s largest museum

What does Yuge Yugeen Bharat mean?

The term Yuge Yugeen Bharat is a Sanskrit phrase which translates to “everlasting India.” This reflects the museum’s theme, which is the timelessness of India.

Structure

From what we know so far, the museum will be spread over a sprawling 1.17 lakh square metres. The museum will have 950 rooms spread across three floors and a basement.

What will these segments contain?

The eight segments at the world’s largest museum will showcase different periods from ancient Indian history, spanning over 5,000 years. The segments will be from ancient to mediaeval, the mediaeval, from mediaeval to the transition phase, modern India, the British colonial rule, the freedom struggle and the years post Independence, that is 1947 onwards.

Where will it be located?

The museum will be located inside the North and South Blocks that surround the Rashtrapati Bhawan. These blocks were designed by Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker in the 1930s and have held important significance to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) for the longest time. The Yuge Yugeen Bharat will replace the existing National Museum which is located at Janpath.

The virtual walk-through

Yuge Yugeen Bharat is also set to have a virtual walk-through, which will give the visitors a complete digital experience of how it is going to look once the entire project is completed along with the gardens and galleries. It will also take us through the ancient but advanced town planning systems in India, talk about the Vedas and Upanishads, throw light on the ancient Indian medical knowledge, walk us through Mauryan to Gupta Empires, Vijayanagara Empire, Mughal Empire, and several more.

