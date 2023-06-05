All the celebrities who have spoken out about the wrestlers protest in India

Amidst the grand inauguration of the new Indian Parliament, another event has been unfolding in the capital that has sparked an online debate – the Indian wrestlers’ protest. Some of India’s top athletes have been protesting on the streets of Delhi for a few months now. The reason? Allegations of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh – the head of India’s wrestling federation.

The protest, which in itself was in the headlines, generated further controversy when the Delhi Police started assaulting and arresting some of the wrestlers. Recently, the farmers who were instrumental in organising the 2020–2021 Indian farmers’ protest have also sided with the protestors, demanding an immediate investigation of the WFI Chief.

If you want to catch up on all the developments related to the wrestlers’ protest, here’s everything you need to know.

The wrestlers protest: What is it?

Earlier in January, some of India’s top wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, levied serious allegations of sexual harassment against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), including its President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and other senior officials. After the government assured setting up an oversight committee to look into the allegations, the protests were waived off. At the same time, the Sports Ministry also stripped all senior WFI employees of their administrative powers.

However, the report of the committee was not made public. The wrestlers believed this was indicative of a clean chit being given to the WFI and its top officials. Sakshi Malik even said in a statement to the media that she believes “the culprits got a clean chit”.

As such, the protest resumed, with more athletes joining the wrestlers to convey their support. The wrestlers even wrote a letter to P. T. Usha, head of the Indian Olympics Association, in which they stated that Vinesh Phogat was mentally harassed and tortured by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after she missed out on winning a medal in the 2021 Olympics.

When did the protest begin?

The protest was initially kicked off by Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia on January 18 in New Delhi, wherein they accused Singh and several other WFI coaches of sexually harassing female wrestlers. Later, Vinesh Phogat joined in the protests with the same accusations.

How have the authorities responded to the wrestlers’ protest?

Wrestlers full statement. For those who can’t read Hindi:

You all saw what happened with us on 28 May, you saw the way the police behaved with us. The urgency with which we were arrested when we were peacefully demonstrating. 1/n#WrestlersProtest pic.twitter.com/6WPJx9NgW1 — Lavanya 🎙️🎥👩🏻‍💻 (@lav_narayanan) May 30, 2023

In the initial phase of the protest, the government had undertaken an enquiry into the matter by forming a dedicated committee. At the time, it was promised that the committee’s report would be released within four weeks. However, the committee submitted its report in April without making its findings public.

The protests later resumed after the Delhi Police neither filed a case against Singh nor carried out any enquiry. The protesting wrestlers eventually sought intervention from the Supreme Court of India, demanding the immediate arrest of Singh. The Supreme Court too questioned the Delhi Police as to why it wasn’t investigating such a serious allegation.

Eventually, the Delhi Police filed two FIRs against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and is currently probing the case. On May 28, however, the Delhi Police ended up arresting the protestors instead when they were protesting the inauguration of the new parliament building.

Can you imagine the Delhi Police ever dragging Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni by the scruff of their necks from a protest site ? And then slapping cases against them? Wrestlers could have simply been given an alternative venue for peaceful protest. #WrestlersProtests — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) May 29, 2023

Some cabinet ministers have also recently commented on the matter. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “The matter is being investigated. The government will take action in the matter once the investigation is over.”

Additionally, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur urged the wrestlers to not go ahead with the immersion of their medals in the river Ganga. He said in a press statement, “I urge the wrestlers to be patient till the outcome of the investigation. I also urge them not to take any step that could undermine sports or hurt any sportsperson.”

‘Medals in the Ganga’ controversy

Wrestlers’ throwing their medals in Ganga is reminiscent of what Muhammad Ali, the greatest boxer of all time, did when he got angry over rampant racism in America. Ali threw his medal in the Ohio river, our wrestlers chose Ganga, both incidents were, when players felt disgust ! pic.twitter.com/qG06JAEwqD — Ramandeep Singh Mann (@ramanmann1974) May 30, 2023

After the manhandling of the protesters by the Delhi Police, some of the protesting wrestlers decided that they will immerse their medals in River Ganges. In a post on Twitter, Sakshi Malik, who won an Olympic bronze medal in 2016, stated that she will go to Haridwar along with the other protestors to immerse their hard-earned medals in the Ganga River.

The protestors reached Haridwar’s Har Ki Pauri and were seen sitting by the banks of the river. However, they cancelled their plans to immerse the medals after the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Naresh Tikait reached out and asked them to defer their decision by five days.

Wrestlers’ protest: Celebrities who have spoken out

Throughout the protest, several celebrities have come forward to voice their support for the wrestlers via social media.

Naseeruddin Shah expressed his views on the protest, telling PTI in an interview, “When has the Hindi film industry ever rolled up its sleeves and tackled a subject which is crying out to be tackled? Will anyone make a film on these girl wrestlers who brought us medals…? Will anyone dare make a film? Because they are scared of the repercussions. It is nothing new that the Hindi film industry is keeping mum on important issues, they always have.”

Other than Shah, here are some other celebrities, including Neeraj Chopra, Sania Mirza and Tahira Kashyap, who have spoken out so far:

यह देखकर मुझे बहुत दुख हो रहा है | There has to be a better way to deal with this. https://t.co/M2gzso4qjX — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) May 28, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tovino⚡️Thomas (@tovinothomas)

Why do people edit photos like this to prove their lies ! Kisi ko Galat thehrane k Liye itna nahi girna chahiye k jhoot ka sahara liya jaaye pic.twitter.com/PVS7b1bJtT — Uorfi (@uorfi_) May 28, 2023

Why does it have to come down to our wrestlers being dragged around without any consideration? This isn’t the way to treat anyone.

I really hope this whole situation is assessed the way it should be. — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) May 28, 2023

Condemnations against the manhandling of peacefully protesting #SakshiMalik and other Wrestling Olympians and World Championship at the #WrestlersProtest against sexual harassment by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Wrestling Federation Chairman and BJP MP. The champions who… — pa.ranjith (@beemji) May 30, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap)

As an athlete but more as a woman this is too difficult to watch .. they’ve brought laurels to our country and we have all celebrated them , with them .. if you have done that then it’s time to now stand with them in this difficult time too .. this is a highly sensitive matter… pic.twitter.com/7mVVyz1Dr1 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 28, 2023

#WrestlersProtest#SakshiMalik

Our championship who made us proud is fighting for justice. They have been treated without any dignity n respect.#Shame

Strong action has to be taken imm.

We always stand with you champions @SakshiMalik @geeta_phogat @Phogat_Vinesh @BajrangPunia pic.twitter.com/WL83x05XQh — Kalaiyarasan (@KalaiActor) May 30, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anjali Menon (@anjalimenonfilms)

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy KABIR JHANGIANI/NurPhoto via AFP



This story first appeared on Augustman India.