Everything you need to know about Zayn Malik’s new Hindi single: Where to stream it

Zayn Malik has often expressed his fascination for Hindi and Urdu songs and has crashed the internet by releasing his own versions of popular Bollywood melodies. He first shared a video of himself singing the song Allah Duhai Hai from Race (2008) in 2018 and then crooned a few lines of Mohammed Rafi’s song Chaudhvin Ka Chand Ho in his 2021 song Tightrope, sending his Indian fans into a frenzy. Bringing back the same magic, Zayn Malik has now joined hands with a Pakistani band named Aur for a collab on a new version of their hit single, Tu Hai Kahan. The band released a music video for the song today, and fans couldn’t keep calm.

The video of the song shows the former One Direction singer talking about his process as he records the song in his home studio. “I was incredibly humbled when Aur reached out and asked me to collaborate on their song Tu Hai Kahan. I love the song and have brought some of myself to it. I hope people love what we’ve done,” Zayn Malik said in a statement.

How can you stream Zayn Malik and Pakistani band Aur’s song Tu Hai Kahan?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AUR (@aurmusic__)

Tu Hai Kahan was released last year by the band and became popular globally in no time. The song went on to land on No. 1 position on several South Asian charts including on Spotify India and Pakistan, resulting in a collab between Zayn Malik and the Pakistani band Aur. The song is now available on YouTube for everyone to stream.

Music video of Zayn Malik and Aur’s collab song Tu Hai Kahan

Getting to know the band

Aur comprises of three band members including Ahad, Usama, and Raffey. Talking about their collab with Zayn Malik, the band expressed, “We are super excited for this collaboration as it shows that music has no boundaries. Tu Hai Kahan is such a special song to us, and it’s hard to describe how amazed we were when we first heard Zayn’s voice on the track. We’re taking Pakistani music global, and we can’t wait for the world to vibe to our music.”

Future projects of Zayn Malik

Malik recently chatted with Alex Cooper for her Call Her Daddy podcast. The singer talked about his return to music and his time with One Direction. “I’m doing a record I don’t think people are really gonna expect. It’s a different sound for me. And it’s got some more narrative going on, like real-life experiences and stuff. My daughter’s mentioned in there a couple of times.” He dropped his last album, Nobody Is Listening, in 2021. Zayn Malik has also crooned original songs for the animated film 10 Lives which will premiere at Sundance this month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Who is Zayn Malik’s wife?

Zayn Malik is currently single.

– What was Zayn’s last song?

His last song was Love Like This.

– What happened between Zayn and Selena?

Zayn and Selena were reportedly dating for a brief period of time.

– Why Zayn left music?

He never left music. The actor’s last song Love Like This released on 21 July 2023.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy Zayn Malik/Instagram