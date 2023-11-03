NY’s sweet offering makes its way to Mumbai with Magnolia Bakery’s flagship store

New York City-born Magnolia Bakery, renowned for its decadent desserts and classic recipes since 1996, now opens its first flagship store in Mumbai and sixth in the country courtesy of Spago Foods.

‘Sex in the City’ fame Magnolia Bakery, is also renowned globally for its classic American desserts crafted to perfection. From its first store in New York City’s West Village in 1996 to its welcome in India with their Bangalore store, the bakery finally opened its doors in the heart of Bandra in Mumbai. Bringing their wide range of hand-baked desserts and treats to the city, dessert aficionados are in for a sweet treat.

Raising a global buzz for their delicacies, the fame of Magnolia Bakery and its exquisite desserts are no secret. Catering to their multiple stores in the U.S. as well as their outlets in the Middle East and the Philippines, the bakery was brought to India four years ago by Spago Foods. Their debut in Mumbai has been a much-awaited affair that has finally come to fruition. The outlet opened its doors to the public as of the 1st of November making their sweet delights available to the crowds of Mumbai.

The Magnolia Bakery in Bandra is a heartfelt experience that captures the New York origins of the bakery while infusing the homely essence of Mumbai in its warm interior designed by Khaiber Siddiqui of Studio Xalt. Magnolia Bakery’s first flagship outlet in Mumbai is a 2300SqFt endeavour, that combines its classic charm of white beadboard counters, tin metal ceilings, and touches of Aberdeen green on the walls with new quartz countertops and white brick tiles. The ground floor and mezzanine combine to accommodate around 80 guests over the two floors. The design of the new outlet is an elegant marriage between contemporary New York elements and the Bombay soul in the form of murals of the city’s iconic Kaali Peelis and Gateway of India.

Having established a place for themselves in the cupcake hall of fame, post ‘Sex in the City’ feature, where we saw Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon biting into some heavenly pink frosted cupcakes. Magnolia Bakery brings its iconic cupcakes and more with its range of rich selections. From gooey and chocolatey Double Fudge Brownies to its fruity Blueberry Jamboree, Magnolia Bakery’s line of sweet offerings has something for all who visit. Iconic cupcakes and ice creams aside, their India-famous Tres Leche and fan-favourite banana pudding are the must-haves that have finally made their way to Mumbai

With the launch of the bakery placed so close to Diwali and all its tantalizing goods, Magnolia Bakery’s Mumbai Bakery is an unforgettable celebration of dessert goodness. Head to the latest addition of the bakery’s successful chain of outlets in the country in the city of Mumbai now.



Address

Magnolia Bakery, Maqba Heights CTS No.F/862, Pali Road Bandra West, Mumbai 400050

Hero and Feature images: Courtesy Magnolia Bakery