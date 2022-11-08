On The Move: Montblanc introduces its new collection with the coolest party in town

Montblanc needs no introduction. A brand that has defined luxury and quality for decades, Montblanc is a name the world swears by for the chic designs and sturdy products. Adding a hint of pizzazz to their classic designs, Montblanc introduced a new cross-category collection that encourages people to leave their mark by moving through life with style and purpose and addresses various aspects of mobility.

On The Move with Montblanc:

Montblanc has created products that can be used anytime, anywhere. They have not only made travel easy but also extremely stylish. It frequently develops novel technologies to guarantee its innovative fountain pens and durable leather accessories are travel-friendly and a favourite amongst the masses. Once you go Montblanc, you don’t ever look back. The global brand is now presenting a fresh perspective on mobility for the modern era with its cross-category collection called “On The Move.”

The collection comprises of products that encourage and facilitate movement, ultimately reminding people that the way they choose to move inspires the mark they make on the world. This is connected to the collection’s own mission of inspiring people to leave their mark by following their own path to success.

Celebrating their new collection, Montblanc took us on a journey to explore the city of Dubai to launch their new line. With a unique concept and a party that started from the Palm Jumeirah Monorail in Dubai, Montblanc had us all on board for the coolest evening. With music, dancing and incredible company, Montblanc introduced the world to their new collection, ‘on the move’ quite literally.

The collection reflects Montblanc’s commitment to inspiring people to leave their mark by moving with purpose, accompanied by products that deliver on function and style, and includes writing instruments, leather goods, connected technologies, and timepieces .Each product addresses distinct aspects of mobility by incorporating cutting-edge manufacturing methods and cutting-edge technology.

The event kept the Maison’s VIP guests, media, social influencers, and friends on the move set the mark for launches so high, it will take something really unique and out of the box to outdo them.

The evening, which was hosted by Franck Juhel, President of Montblanc Middle East, India, and Africa (MEIA), was lively with a variety of live performances by regional talent. Throughout the evening, guests were taken on a scenic journey with a view of the Dubai skyline, the fountain show, the stunning streets of the city, all from a moving monorail with the coolest DJ on board.

Giving you a quick overview of the incredible products the brands has to offer, here’s all you can expect from this collection from Montblanc:

Montblanc Extreme 3.0 leather goods-

The Montblanc Extreme 3.0 collection is the brand’s most recent evolution, featuring original formats, new leather designs, and attention to environmental sustainability. It is made up of a variety of different shapes, sizes, and functions in the brand’s signature black and a striking British green. It was made to fit the lifestyles of people whose every day is about adventure, whether they’re at work or playing.

StarWalker BlackCosmos.

It tells the story of humankind’s fascination with space exploration and the wonder of walking among the stars, exploring the aspirational theme of mobility. The translucent dome, which has a grey base and a floating Montblanc emblem, is a standout feature of the collection.An all-black Precious Resin Edition with PVD-coated metal fittings, a Doué Edition with a barrel made of precious resin and a needled metal cap, and a Metal Edition with the whole thing needled metal.There are Fountain Pen, Fineliner, and Ballpoint versions of each edition.

The Montblanc Summit 3 Smartwatch

It addresses the need for more technology-based connectivity for people who are constantly on the move. The Summit 3 smartwatch has curated apps and the most recent Wear OS from Google to meet its owner’s functional requirements.The smartwatch is available in three different colors, Titanium Bicolor with a Montblanc Extreme 3.0 British green calf leather strap and black rubber straps, Titanium Black with black calf leather and blue rubber straps, and Titanium Grey with black calf leather and blue rubber straps.

Montblanc 1858 GMT Automatic Date

It is about navigating time zones with a watch function that simultaneously displays the time in two locations without hands. It has a 42 mm stainless steel case with a black or blue sunray dial. It also comes with a stainless steel bracelet that can be swapped out for a black or blue rubber strap in a matter of seconds. The bracelet has a fine adjustment system for precise fitting.A worldtime indication can be found on the titanium-engraved case back, which also features the names of planet’s continents and oceans along with the cities in each of the 24 time zones