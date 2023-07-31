One Piece is coming: 5 things we’re looking forward to in the live action adaptation

Netflix has just released the much-awaited trailer for the new 10-episode One Piece live-action adaptation of the bestselling manga and worldwide phenomenon and here’s what we’re looking forward to.

Since the adaptation was first announced in July 2017, anime fans from all over the world have been waiting for the show’s release. On One Piece day i.e. July 22nd 2023, exactly 26 years from when the manga by Eiichiro Oda was first serialized in the Weekly Shounen jump in 1997, the world has finally drawn one step closer to the fated day of August 31st with the release of the official trailer. Unlike most anime live-action adaptations that usually fall flat, unable to live up to their animated origin; the expectations around Netflix’s One Piece adaptation seem to say quite the opposite.

With constant involvement and approval of the god-like figure to One Piece fans – the creator of the manga Eiichiro Oda himself – this adaptation is as accurate as possible to the anime. Despite the cultural barriers that often hinder a Japanese-made piece of art from being converted for a more global, predominantly English-speaking audience, this adaptation has knit all ties closely.

What exactly is One Piece?

A question every fan wants to know the answer to. One Piece is a story that started 26 years ago and still grows every day, only getting better and better. A masterpiece now renowned as one of the greatest anime/manga of all time and it hasn’t even finished yet. Spanning more than 1,000 manga chapters and an equally large number of anime episodes, One Piece follows the story of a boy named Monkey D Luffy, who aims to be Pirate King in a fantasy world of pirates and sea monsters. The crux of the name One Piece refers to the treasure all these pirates are in search of, a treasure called the One Piece that the previous Pirate King left behind. The one who finds it shall be declared the King of the pirates which is our protagonist’s goal. Now what does the live adaptation mean for the One Piece fandom and what should they look out for?

5 things to look forward to in the One Piece live adaptation

Casting

The diverse yet accurate casting done for the adaptation has left fans stunned, as the main cast all belong to different nationalities much like the anime intended them to be. Glimpses from the trailer also tell us that the main cast has embodied their animated counterpart with expert delivery and body language. Despite the differences in the language transition from Japanese to English, the actors have done an amazing job in adding their own rendition to the role. From what we have seen so far, even the villains and side characters have been cast impeccably. The casting of the show is definitely top-tier. It remains to be seen how it translates when the show finally does release.

Original Voice Actors

Anime watchers of One Piece are in for a pleasant surprise. The live adaptation is set to be dubbed in Japanese by the original anime voice-acting cast. Hearing these nostalgic voices will be a surreal experience for all anime watchers for sure. This step will also help bridge the language barrier between the English interpretation of the Japanese work and is sure to be an exciting addition to the overall appeal of the show.

Sets and Costume Design

Expert set work and costume design have only elevated the charm of the series. With production work done in Cape Town, South Africa, with life-size ship skeletons having been made, Netflix went all out with this adaptation. A rare occurrence where the sets of the live-action seem to mirror the original. The costume design and makeup for the villains are also top-class, with outfits that closely resemble the original. The costume design department has also crafted various outfits that seem to go well with the personalities of the characters.

Cinematography and Special Effects

The trailer has given us a glimpse at the amazing cinematography and effects used in the show, with good use of both close-ups and wide-angle shots to give the entire show an almost dream-like feel. The most dreaded aspect of live-action adaptations is whether the special effects do justice to the anime. However, this time around, anime fans aren’t set out for failure because the visual effects in the trailer absolutely stole the show. Well done CGI and effects incorporated in action sequences look real and showy. The locations have also been enhanced with superb effects giving the show an overall push to an almost Disney-esque appeal that is sure to draw in the audience.

Fidelity

When it comes to adaptations, the question of fidelity is always brought up. How true will the adaptation stay to the original storyline? That has always been a point of concern. However, from what the trailer has shown us; the show seems to be sticking as close to the original as possible. Eiichiro Oda, the creator himself has personally been involved with the production and has overseen the latest rendition of his work, which tells us one thing – the show is not going to let the original down. Which leaves only one thing left for us to do . . . wait and see what else this live-action adaptation is going to surprise us with. Will it live up to the expectations? We hope so.

Much of the fan base of the manga and anime are in two minds about the adaptation which is only to be expected. Their concerns are valid as much can go wrong in live adaptations. However, no matter how sceptical some might be of the show, one thing is for certain – all the fans of One Piece will surely tune in to watch the show out of pure loyalty and curiosity. This new trailer assures the world that there is a lot to look forward to, leaving everyone hungry for more. The world awaits the arrival of August 31st and with it, the live-action adaptation of One Piece.

All images: Courtesy @onepiecenetflix

Hero image: Courtesy Wallpaper.com