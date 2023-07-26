PSG accepts Al-Hilal’s world record breaking $332M USD bid for Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has accepted a $332 million dollar bid for wantaway striker Kylian Mbappe from the Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, which might pave way for the superstar to join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi league.

France’s captain, revered as one of the world’s best players at the young age of 24, is set to make an exit from his long stint at French club, PSG. With the potential of joining Real Madrid next summer, as they look to closing the deal; having opted out of re-signing PSG’s 10-year contract worth $1.1 billion.

Kylian Mbappe, the sought after star

As PSG attempts to receive a fee for Mbappe before his contract with them expires, putting him on sale in the transfer window; Al Hilal has placed their world record breaking bid on the table. After failing to sign Lionel Messi from PSG they are now set on securing the young star fori a whopping $332 million dollar deal for a year long contract. This deal will be ideal for the club as the transfer breaks the previous most expensive transfer made by PSG themselves when they signed Neymar for a whole sum of $262 million. Having thus given their confirmation, the deal now awaits the green light from Kylian Mbappe himself, who will now have to consider the move to Saudi.

World record set to be broken

The deal will not only make Mbappe the most expensive transfer in history but also comes with a $776m yearlong salary offer for the star himself and will leave him free to join Real Madrid in the coming year in 2024. This news has shaken the football world, with fans awaiting the stars decision in bated breath. Is a world record set to be broken by the young star? And how this move will affect his illustrious legacy? Following Messi’s joining of Inter Miami, this is set to be the next big thing in the football world.

