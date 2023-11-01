A close look at the richest cricketers in the world

Albeit nowhere near the popularity of football, cricket is widely considered to be the second-most popular sport in the world due to its immense fan following. Also known as the ‘gentleman’s game’, the sport, which has its roots in England, has garnered most of its fan following from the Indian subcontinent, particularly in India. Therefore, it comes as little surprise that most of the richest cricketers in the world hail from India. But more on that later.

As a sport, cricket’s global popularity saw a major boost with the advent of the Twenty-20 format. Several franchise-based T20 leagues ushered from various corners of the world in the late 2000s and the early 2010s, with the Indian Premier League (IPL) serving as their pioneer. The reason behind this massive spike in cricket’s popularity is simple ― prior to the T20 format, the 50-over One-Day format was the shortest form of the game, and a typical ODI match takes around eight hours to complete. Naturally, the audience’s patience got tested, resulting in fewer people hanging around for the entire duration of the match.

That being said, the ICC Cricket World Cup, the marquee quadrennial event in the world of cricket, still draws widespread media attention and anticipation from fans, even though it is played in the 50-over format. As it happens, 2023 is the year of the Cricket World Cup, with India playing host to the grand tournament. Given that more than 80 per cent of the global fan following of the sport comes from India, it wasn’t shocking to see tickets for almost all matches getting sold out within hours. Almost every match India features in has seen near-capacity crowds in the stadiums so far.

Cricketers who have been great ambassadors of the sport have often ended up amassing great fortunes. A few of them even rank among the richest athletes in the world. However, a disparity exists between the salaries that these cricketers draw from their respective national cricket federations. The prime reason behind this is the dominance of a few national apex governing bodies in the global cricketing landscape that grants them opportunities for greater revenue generation than others.

Most of the cricketers who rank among the wealthiest athletes in the world today have retired from the sport. Nevertheless, they continue earning a fortune via their sponsorships. This, perhaps, is cricket’s way of paying dividends to its greatest superstars for their endless toils over the years.

On that note, we take a look at the richest cricketers in the world, including both current and former cricketers.

Who are the richest cricketers in the world?

Sachin Tendulkar

Net worth in 2023: USD 170 million (INR 1,410 crores)

Widely regarded as the ‘God of Cricket’, Sachin Tendulkar is one of the greatest cricketers in the history of the sport and its finest ambassador. In India, Tendulkar’s popularity is second to none. Indians might not know the names of the country’s Prime Minister or the President, but they all know who Sachin Tendulkar is. Such is the impact that he has left on the masses. Tendulkar’s popularity also transcends beyond the geographical boundary of India. He is a global icon of the sport and ranks among the greatest athletes alive.

The legendary cricketer, who turned 50 in 2023, played the sport for 24 years in the international sphere and has created numerous records in that time period. The most notable of them is scoring 100 international centuries. Other noteworthy records include scoring the highest number of runs in the Test and ODI formats of cricket, and in international cricket as a whole. He has played in as many as six Cricket World Cups, the most by any player in the history of the sport, and won the coveted title once in 2011.

According to a report by CAknowledge, Sachin Tendulkar, in 2023, has a net worth of around USD 170 million (INR 1,410 crore), which makes him the richest cricketer in the world. Tendulkar continues to earn around USD 6 million (INR 50 crore) per year even ten years after his retirement from professional cricket.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Net worth in 2023: USD 127 million (INR 1,053 crores)

Arguably one of the greatest captains in the history of cricket, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is regarded by many as one of India’s greatest sporting legends. The former wicket-keeper and batsman served as the captain of the Indian cricket team for nearly a decade and has been responsible for cultivating several young cricketers during his reign, most of whom later went on to become great players for the country. Virat Kohli is an example of one such cricketer. Even at the age of 42, Dhoni continues to participate in the IPL and even led the Chennai Super Kings to its fifth IPL title in 2023.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the only cricketer to win all ICC tournaments as a captain during his tenure (namely the ICC World Twenty-20 in 2007, the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011 and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013). He also holds the distinction of playing the most matches in international cricket as a captain (332 matches). Besides his leadership qualities, Dhoni is also known for his hard-hitting ability and his finesse in winning games in extremely difficult situations. Known for being one of the finest finishers in modern-day cricket, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s crowning moment as a finisher came in the final of the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup where he scored an unbeaten 91 off 79 deliveries, including hitting Sri Lanka’s Nuwan Kulasekara for a six to seal the World Cup for India after 28 years.

Even three years after his retirement from international cricket, Mahendra Singh Dhoni continues to rank among the wealthiest cricketers in 2023. According to reports, he has a net worth of around USD 127 million (INR 1,053 crores). Mahendra Singh Dhoni is also renowned for his love affair with bikes and cars and owns several luxury models in his garage, including (but not limited to) a Hummer, a Porsche 911, an Audi, a Range Rover and a Mitsubishi Pajero.

Virat Kohli

Net worth in 2023: USD 122 million (INR 1,012 crores)

In the post-Sachin Tendulkar era, the world of cricket has been ruled by one man― Virat Kohli.

A modern-day legend and one of the finest players in the history of the sport, the 34-year-old hailing from Delhi, India has taken the world of cricket by storm in the past decade. The Indian batsman holds numerous cricketing records, including the record for the second-highest centuries in international cricket with 78 tons to his name. Kohli is in line to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most centuries in ODIs, trailing the master blaster’s record of 49 centuries by only a solitary ton.

Virat Kohli’s stature as an exceptional batsman often undermines his skills as a leader. If statistics are to be believed, Kohli enjoys the most wins as a captain in Test cricket among Indians with 40 wins out of 68 matches played under his leadership. He also led India to its first Border-Gavaskar Trophy win in Australia in 2018-19. As a captain, Kohli has also taken India to the finals of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy and the 2021 ICC World Test Championship, besides leading them to a semi-final finish at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

According to reports, Virat Kohli, in 2023, enjoys a net worth of around USD 122 million (INR 1,012 crores). He is one of the few active international player to rank among the wealthiest cricketers in the world and enjoys the privilege of having several multinational brands like Puma, MRF Tyres, Uber and Star Sports (among others) in his endorsement portfolio.

Ricky Ponting

Net worth in 2023: USD 100 million (INR 829 crores)

Known for being an astute leader and an impeccable batsman, Ricky Ponting ranks among the greatest cricketers to have played the sport. His record as a batsman is as enviable as his numbers as a captain. The former Australian batsman stands third in the list of the most international centuries with 71 tons to his name. He has scored over 13,000 runs in both Test matches and ODIs and in December 2006, achieved the highest rating for a Test batsman in 50 years (which was later surpassed by Steve Smith in 2017).

As a captain, Ricky Ponting holds the record for most wins in international cricket with 220 victories in 324 matches (a win percentage of 67.91 per cent). Under his leadership, Australia has won four ICC tournaments― two ICC Cricket World Cup titles in 2003 and 2007 and two ICC Champions Trophy crowns in 2006 and 2009. Ponting also holds the record for most ICC tournament victories as a captain. He retired from international cricket in December 2012 against South Africa in a Test match.

According to reports, Ricky Ponting, in 2023, has a net worth of an estimated USD 100 million (INR 829 crores) and ranks among the richest cricketers in the world. In 2018, Ponting was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

Sourav Ganguly

Net worth in 2023: USD 85 million (INR 705 crores)

Popularly known as the ‘Prince of Calcutta’ and ‘Dada’, Sourav Ganguly has had one of the most eventful careers in international cricket. Throughout his career, Ganguly was dropped from the Indian team on multiple occasions despite his consistent performances on the field. However, his ability to come back stronger time and again made him the ‘King of Comebacks’. Ganguly was the third person after Sachin Tendulkar and Inzamam-ul-Haq to cross the 10,000-run landmark in ODIs. He was also known for his belligerent shots through the off-side, and to date, holds the record for the highest score in an ICC Cricket World Cup match by an Indian (183 runs against Sri Lanka in 1999).

Besides being a talented batsman, Sourav Ganguly is known for his exceptional leadership qualities. He is credited for bringing about a renaissance in Indian cricket after the controversial match-fixing scandal of 1999. Under his leadership, India achieved great heights and went on to become one of the fiercest sides in world cricket. Sourav Ganguly led India to three ICC tournament finals, namely the ICC Knockout Cup in 2000, the ICC Champions Trophy in 2002 (where India and Sri Lanka shared the title after the match was washed out) and the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2003. Sourav Ganguly is known as a cricketing firebrand and is famous for taking the fight to the opposition by looking them straight in the eye.

According to reports, Sourav Ganguly, in 2023, has a net worth of around USD 85 million (INR 705 crores). While a sizeable amount of his net worth comes from the inheritance of his family wealth (his father was an industrialist), Ganguly himself endorses a number of brands and has been associated with cricket post his retirement in 2008 in varied roles, such as a commentator, an administrator and a mentor. He previously held the office of the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal and the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the country’s apex governing body.

Jacques Kallis

Net worth in 2023: USD 70 million (INR 580 crores)

Regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders in the history of the sport by fans and experts alike, Jacques Kallis was the face of the South African cricket team for nearly two decades before his retirement in 2014. To date, he remains the only cricketer to score more than 10,000 runs and take over 250 wickets in both Tests and ODIs. Kallis scored 45 centuries in Test cricket and trails only Sachin Tendulkar in the list of players with the most centuries in the longest format of the game (Tendulkar has scored 51 centuries in Test cricket).

Besides international cricket, Jacques Kallis enjoyed significant success in franchise-based T20 leagues across the globe. Post his retirement from professional cricket, Kallis became the head coach of the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. He also acted as a batting consultant for the South African national cricket team and the England national cricket team.

Jacques Kallis ranks among the richest cricketers in the world. According to various reports, the South African enjoys an estimated net worth of USD 70 million (INR 580 crores). In 2020, he was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

Brian Lara

Net worth in 2023: USD 60 million (INR 497 crores)

In the post-Vivian Richards era of West Indies’ cricketing history, Brian Lara is undoubtedly the greatest batsman to have emerged from the Caribbean. Hailing from Trinidad, Lara is often regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in the history of the game. The southpaw is the holder of several cricketing records, the most notable of which is his innings of 501 not out for Warwickshire against Durham that went down in history as the highest individual score in first-class cricket, and the only quintuple hundred in a single innings to date. The Trinidadian batsman also holds the record for the highest individual score in Test cricket’s history, courtesy of his innings of 400 not out against England at Antigua in 2004. It remains the only instance where a batsman reached the 400-run milestone in international cricket.

Apart from being one of the finest cricketers of his generation, Brian Lara also enjoyed considerable success as a captain. He led West Indies to their only ICC Champions Trophy title win in 2004, which was also their first ICC trophy win since the 1979 Cricket World Cup. Brian Lara drew the curtains on his international cricket career in 2007.

Now the batting coach of the IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, Brian Lara ranks among the wealthiest cricketers in 2023. According to reports, the former batting superstar has a net worth of approximately USD 60 million (INR 497 crores). Nicknamed ‘The Prince’, Brian Lara was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame in September 2012.

Chris Gayle

Net worth in 2023: USD 45 million (INR 375 crores)

Known as ‘The Universe Boss’, Chris Gayle is remembered by the cricketing fraternity for being one of the most destructive batsmen in the history of the sport. He is also regarded as one of the pioneering figures in T20 cricket by fans and experts alike and holds several cricketing records to his name. To date, the Jamaican cricketer remains the most capped player for the West Indies. He is also the only player (to date) to have scored a triple century in Test matches, a double century in ODIs and a century in T20 Internationals.

Chris Gayle is also the leading run scorer in ODIs and T20 internationals for the West Indies and alongside Brian Lara, remains the only West Indies cricketer to score more than 10,000 runs in ODI cricket. Gayle also holds the record of the highest individual score in T20 cricket, courtesy of his knock of 175 not out for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2013. He was a part of the West Indies squad that won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2004 and the ICC World Twenty20 in 2012 and 2016.

Reports suggest that Chris Gayle, in 2023, has an estimated net worth of USD 45 million (INR 375 crores). In 2020, ICC included him in the ICC T20I Team of the Decade (for 2011-2020).

Virender Sehwag

Net worth in 2023: USD 42 million (INR 348 crores)

Widely regarded as one of the most destructive openers in the history of the sport, the hard-hitting ability of Virender Sehwag sent shivers down the spines of the opposition bowling attack even in the most torrid conditions. An aggressive batsman who found his best form under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly, Sehwag shared memorable opening stands with Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and Gautam Gambhir during his time with the Indian national team. Sehwag also holds the distinction of scoring the highest score registered by an Indian in Test cricket, courtesy of his innings of 319 runs against Pakistan in 2006. He is also the only Indian and the fourth batsman to date to surpass the 300-run milestone twice in Test cricket.

A winner of three ICC tournament-winning Indian teams (ICC Champions Trophy in 2002, ICC World T20 in 2007 and ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011), Virender Sehwag has amassed significant wealth throughout (and even beyond) his career, and ranks among the richest cricketers in 2023. According to a report by CAknowledge, Virender Sehwag has an estimated net worth of USD 42 million (INR 348 crores).

Pat Cummins

Net worth in 2023: USD 41 million (INR 341 crores)

Arguably one of the finest pace bowlers in the modern era, Pat Cummins has become more than just a star player for the Australian cricket team – he is also one of the faces of Australian cricket at large. A leader of men, Pat Cummins took over the charge of the Australian team in Test cricket after Tim Paine stepped down as captain. He soon found success as a skipper in the longest format of the game, leading the Aussies to an Ashes series (a five-match bilateral Test cricket series between Australia and England) win in 2021-22.

Pat Cummins eventually established himself as one of the finest captains in the modern age as he led Australia to their maiden ICC World Test Championship title in the summit clash against India in 2023. Since the retirement of Aaron Finch, Cummins has also taken charge of Australia’s ODI team. It is under his leadership that the Aussies are playing in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2023. Besides the Test Championship crown, Cummins has also been a part of the Australian teams that won the ODI World Cup in 2015 and the Men’s T20 World Cup in 2021.

According to multiple reports, Pat Cummins, in 2023, has a net worth of around USD 41 million (INR 341 crores). In 2019, he won both the Allan Border Medal (for being the best Australian cricketer of the year) and the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year award.

Yuvraj Singh

Net worth in 2023: USD 40 million (INR 332 crores)

In India’s cricketing history, few cricketers can match Yuvraj Singh’s flamboyance and aura. A left-handed batsman as well as a spin-bowler, Singh remains one of the finest all-rounders from India. Besides his batting and bowling prowess, the cricketer from Punjab was one of the best fielders in the Indian team throughout his career. Singh is famously known for hitting England’s Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over and scoring the fastest half-century in international cricket in the same match (he reached 50 runs in just 12 deliveries). He also achieved the feat of becoming the first cricketer to score 50 runs or more and take five wickets in a Cricket World Cup match in 2011. Yuvraj Singh was adjudged the Player of the Tournament for the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, and India won its second World Cup title on the back of his heroics.

Post the highs of the World Cup came the gloom of cancer. Yuvraj Singh was diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left lung and had to step away from cricket to undergo treatment. He successfully won his battle against cancer and returned to the Indian team in 2012. In February 2014, Yuvraj Singh was honoured with the FICCI Most Inspiring Sportsperson of the Year award.

A true champion who made the kind of comeback that forthcoming generations could draw inspiration from, Yuvraj Singh retired from all forms of cricket in 2019. However, his retirement hardly had any negative impact on his wealth. According to reports, Yuvraj Singh, in 2023, enjoys a net worth of around USD 40 million (INR 332 crores) and falls among the richest cricketers, not just in India, but also the world.

Shane Watson

Net worth in 2023: USD 40 million (INR 332 crores)

One of the most famous cricketers among millennials, Shane Watson played international cricket for around 14 years. During this time, he has been a part of four ICC tournament-winning Australian teams (the ICC Champions Trophy in 2006 and 2009, and the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2007 and 2015). A fast-bowling all-rounder, Watson made a name for himself as one of the most valuable T20 cricketers in history by virtue of his participation in several franchise-based cricket leagues across the globe. In India, the Australian all-rounder has enjoyed significant success by winning the IPL title twice (in 2008 and in 2018) and being named the player of the tournament on two occasions (in 2008 and in 2013).

According to multiple reports, Shane Watson, in 2023, has an estimated net worth of USD 40 million (INR 332 crores), and alongside fellow all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, wraps up the list of the richest cricketers in the world.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Who is the richest cricketer of all time?

Sachin Tendulkar is the richest cricketer of all time.

– Who is the richest batsman in the world?

Sachin Tendulkar is the richest batsman in the world. Among currently active players, Virat Kohli is the richest batsman in the world.

– Who has a higher net worth: Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar?

Sachin Tendulkar has a higher net worth (USD 170 million or INR 1,410 crores) than Virat Kohli (USD 122 million or INR 1,012 crores).

– How much is Sachin Tendulkar’s net worth?

According to reports, Sachin Tendulkar, in 2023, has a net worth of around USD 170 million (INR 1,410 crores).

– How much is Chris Gayle’s net worth?

Reports suggest that Chris Gayle, in 2023, has an estimated net worth of USD 45 million (INR 375 crores).

Hero Image: Courtesy Instagram/@Sachin Tendulkar and Instagram/@Virat Kohli; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/@Virat Kohli

This story first appeared on Augustman India.