Spotify Wrapped 2023: Release date, how to check and other details

The highly anticipated Spotify Wrapped 2023 is set to release in a few days. The feature is basically a marketing campaign that the world-famous American music streaming platform carries out annually. It offers a look into the type of music and preferred artists who were streamed the most on the platform over the year.

Spotify Wrapped was first released in 2016. Until 2021, the streaming platform released the popular data-based artistically created throwback in the first week of December. In 2022, for the first time, Spotify dropped its Wrapped campaign in November.

All about Spotify Wrapped 2023

When will Spotify Wrapped 2023 be released?

Spotify Wrapped 2023 is expected to be released on 30 November, which is a Thursday. It was the same day last year when Spotify released Wrapped.

There is, however, a possibility that the year-in-review on music preferences will be dropped before 30 November as well.

As of 24 November, the official site and its social media accounts have not mentioned anything related to 2023’s compilation. The official site has the words “2023 Wrapped” on the homepage but carries a message informing users to remain in touch until the data is ready. The official site also carries a link redirecting users to the top songs of 2022.

How to check Spotify Wrapped 2023?

Eligible users of Spotify will see a notification redirecting to their tailored Spotify Wrapped 2023 on their Android and iOS-based phones.

The insightful overview gives a snapshot of the kind of music streamed, favourite artists, top songs and minutes replayed according to the user.

Once the official data is released, typing the word “Wrapped” in the search box on the app will take users to the Spotify Wrapped feature.

But Spotify, which is the world’s largest music streaming platform, also gives information on worldwide preferences across multiple verticals, including top tracks, top podcasts and top artists. These are released on the official site and its social media accounts such as X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

Who topped Spotify Wrapped 2022 charts?

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny topped Spotify Wrapped 2022 global list in the most-streamed artist category. It was his third consecutive No.1 in the category. The most-streamed album worldwide the same year on Spotify was Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti.

The most viral artist in 2022 was Taylor Swift, who has recently become a billionaire by net worth.

K-pop supergroup BTS was among the top five in the most-streamed artist category as well.

(Hero and Featured images: @felipepelaquim/Unsplash)