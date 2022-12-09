The SteppinOut Music Festival will be held on the 10th and 11th of December 2022, headlined by Grammy award-nominated Steve Aoki, Offset, Solomun, TroyBoi, Divine, Anuv Jain, Jasleen Royal, Lucky Ali and many more.

How many of you consider music as part of therapy for your soul? Well, if you’re one of us, then join the club and get ready to groove to the beats, as SteppinOut brings the biggest music festival of all time to Bengaluru. Hosted by the dapper dudes Ranvijay Singha and Nikhil Chinappa, the event marks the advent of India’s biggest music festival of all time. With more than 90 artists from across the globe taking over the stage, SteppinOut will host audiences, clamoring from all parts of the country to witness their favourite artists perform live.

Being held on the 10th and 11th of December, 2022 SteppinOut promises a massive artist lineup featuring none other than Steve Aoki, Harrdy Sandhu, Offset, Solomun, TroyBoi, Divine, Anuv Jain, Jasleen Royal, Lucky Ali, and many more to take the console and enthrall the audience. The festival will have a line-up of the most sought after international artists along with some of the most loved Indian artists, who will bring out the best of Hip-Hop, Bollywood, Techno, EDM, and much more to the city of Bangalore!

Gear up to witness artist lineup like never before, at SteppinOut!

Furthermore, apart from all the Indian artists adding their charm to the evening, the festival will be headlined by two of the most celebrated international artists, DJ Steve Aoki and Troyboi. Speaking of the former, he is the world-renowned, Grammy-nominated cake-throwing, stylish and uber-cool music mogul and designer who will be coming to India after 8 years. “I have to say, the crowd here is absolutely electric. The raw energy that they exude is incomparable! The first time I performed here I was blown off my feet by the response that I got from my fans. Bengaluru is well known for its music scene and I am delighted to be back here again,” says Steve Aoki.

As for the latter, aka T-R-O-Y-B-O-I is the one who’s loved and celebrated by masses all across the globe. When asked about his setlist for the festival, he says “You shall have to wait and see but I can promise my fans that it would be an experience of a lifetime and the music would get their feet jumping.”

Rooted in diversity all while maintaining quality, all SteppinOut’s experiences are crafted with intimate attention, impressive detail, and an immense amount of love. As of 2022 SteppinOut partnered with delivery aggregator giant Swiggy to further expand their consumer base and curate dynamic experiences across the country for their consumer base.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy SteppinOut