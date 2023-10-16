Sustainability Day at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI says ‘India Modern’ all over again

How can fashion do better for people and the planet is a question that we are constantly addressing.

The true cost of making clothes and the industry’s environmental footprint are always under scrutiny, which is why a day dedicated to sustainability raises eyebrows while also addressing the need of the hour. Day 2 of Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI was an interesting take on the topic. When it comes to Indian fashion, sustainable practices such as zero waste, reuse, shop local and promote artisans are all an extension of this philosophy.

Swati Vijaivargie’s collection, ‘Gulal’ drew inspiration from the colourful tapestry of India. Hues are borrowed from the flowers offered at temples, spice towers in marketplaces, the pink stone of Jaipur and the golds of Jaisalmer. Alongside, Kaveri presents ‘The Romance of the Rose: An Affair to Remember’ with a more subtle palette that is more English countryside yet with a medley of intricate Indian embroideries using indigenous materials like linen and silk.

The vibrant tropical prints and hues of Goa serve as the inspiration for Anjali Patel Mehta’s collection ‘Anjuna’ for Verandah while geometric patterns and eclectic appliqué work define Ka-Sha’s collection ‘Milan’. Payal Pratap’s ‘The Soft Parade’ imbibes the essence of the Kutch region with its colour and craft and adapts it into a modern context. 11.11, a brand that has been at the core of India’s movement towards sustainable fashion presented their collection, ‘Hand Spun’, which celebrated the hand spinners of the country. The beauty of the yarn and naturally dyed fabrics captured the pulse of the day perfectly.

Finally, we had Abraham & Thakore making us fall in love all over again with the classic monochromatic combination of black and white vis a vie their collection, ‘Body Language’. If we were allowed to change the nomenclature of Day 2, ‘India Modern’ would be a good moniker.