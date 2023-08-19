LSA x Soho House Mumbai: “Fashion for Brunch” to celebrate the genius of Falguni Shane Peacock

Lifestyle Asia India is all set to host the current edition of “Fashion for Brunch” in collaboration with Soho House Mumbai. Members of Soho House Mumbai along with a list of curated guests will get a chance to attend a special talk hosted by our Editor-In-Chief Rahul Gangwani in conversation with ace fashion designers Falguni and Shane Peacock.

This edition of “Fashion for Brunch” will be an insightful and interesting take on the past, present and future of fashion with the eminent designers, charting their journey from their debut at the India Fashion Week in 2004 to launching their first-ever store in Mumbai in 2007 to showcasing their collections at multiple fashion weeks across the world.

Falguni Shane Peacock has established its place as a leading luxury couture house globally over a glorious span of 18 years. The brand has constantly pushed its boundaries to create iconic looks season after season and evolved every year. FSP has a remarkable reputation for translating its DNA and philosophies into every finely crafted ensemble by amalgamating imagination with reality, traditional with contemporary, and infusing actual elements of luxury. The designers are positioned famously for their classic design sensibilities and timeless qualities that make them a favourite amongst celebrities.

“Fashion for Brunch” in collaboration with Soho House Mumbai embodies the essence of Lifestyle Asia India and the exclusive members-only club. It’ll be a talk on fashion, the future and the lessons learned from the past and an ode to the sheer genius of Indian fashion.

The talk is set to commence at 11 AM on the 19th of August at Soho House Mumbai and will be accompanied by a brunch.