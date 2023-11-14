The LSA x Michael Kors Diwali Bash: A grand star-studded affair

The festival of lights calls for a celebration equally as bright . . . safe to say the Diwali party hosted by LSA India in association with Michael Kors was as bright as it gets.

With a dazzling array of attendees and an evening full of glamour, this Diwali bash was one for the books. An evening dedicated to all things glitter and gold, in light of the Diwali spirit with the beautiful B-town celebrities getting the memo right. From Manushi Chillar to Alaya F, the shimmer and shine of the outfits didn’t dim the entire evening.

The guests were greeted at Gigi in Mumbai’s Bandra suburb by not just the paparazzi, but by a golden affair, with carefully done Diwali décor illuminated by the warm glow of candlelight, and an ensemble of white flowers to contrast the golden media wall. Nushrratt Bharuccha in her lemon yellow embroidered lehenga, Alaya F in a black and glitter embossed set, Disha Patani and Mouni Roy in their elegant saris certainly fit the festive theme.

Up the lit staircase, the party was in full swing. With the guests grooving to the immaculate Bollywood bops and the drinks pouring, the tone of the evening was set. Our illusionist Ashwam Tharthare had the guests in a thrall.

What an electrifying guest list! It featured a dynamic blend of actors and creative minds – Alaya F, Sunny Leone, Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Orry, Kubbra Sait, Huma Qureshi, Rahi Chadda, Ankush Bahuguna, Sushant Divgikar and many, many more. And let’s not forget the luminaries from the realms of beauty and fashion, with the presence of Falguni Peacock, Shane Peacock and Neeta Lulla alongside Mohit Rai.

Amidst the flowing drinks, guests joyously mingled and reveled, setting the perfect tone to kick off the Diwali season in high spirits.

Hero and Feature images: Courtesy Lifestyle Asia India