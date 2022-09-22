The multi-disciplinary art festival you need to check out this weekend in your city

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore or even, Leh – no matter what city you reside in, there’s an art festival that’s going to capture your fancy. Art Fervour’s AF Weekender 2022 kickstarts this Friday (September 23-25) and occupies over 60 art spaces in 18 cities across India ensuring you soak in a bit of culture no matter where you are.

Galleries, museums and most art avenues are usually open to the public during the day restricting visitors to tourists and enthusiasts. But what happens when you wish to explore art and its facets in a more casual and conducive setting? You turn to multi-disciplinary art events that take art to the masses. Case in point is Art Fervour’s AF Weekender 2022 an all-India 3-day art festival that is happening simultaneously across 18 cities. The event follows the success of last year’s digital edition (courtesy the pandemic) which created an interesting intersection of visual art, technology, design, heritage and culture. The second edition will feature more participation from galleries, museums, institutions, studios, collectives and art residencies. From opening night galas to art workshops, the idea is to engage the youth.

For instance, the AF Lates segment allows viewers to explore their favourite art gallery in the after-hours for conversations over drinks. Meanwhile, AF Explore takes you back to old art galleries, museums, institutions and heritage sites for curated walkthroughs. For people who wish to express their creative side, there is AF Create (with workshops and studio visits) and AF Play is a playground with interactive art-themed contests, trivia and games. From merchandise to giveaways, the idea is to ignite a love for art in the public and founder, Nivedita Poddar shares her insight into the same.

Founder Nivedita Poddar on pan-city art festival, AF Weekend:

What was the genesis behind starting the AF Weekender?

The AF Weekender was an idea that came to me almost as an extension of what we do at Art Fervour – making the arts accessible to all. Our first AF Weekender was successfully conducted digitally as everything else did in 2021. We had artists, curators and other eminent members of the art world engage with an audience they perhaps wouldn’t have had exposure to otherwise. So, this year we are back with our second edition of AF Weekender, but this time we envision it to be an all-India art event spread across India! We are happy to also announce that the AF Weekender now has over 60 participants from across the art world. All the visitor needs to do is show up at the eclectic city events we have planned and take it from there.

What for you are the exciting must-have exhibits from this edition?

We have tried to bring together a range of events and make them more accessible to audiences. This is the idea behind including guided walkthroughs of exhibitions, artist studio sessions and workshops, where people can gain a deeper understanding of the thought that goes into artworks and artistic practices. We are also very excited to have ROW by TUNDRA at Tao Art Gallery. This is an award-winning holographic installation that has travelled worldwide and will now be accessible to Indian audiences.

Why do you feel there is hesitation in embracing art as a social activity?

That’s a big question but one whose answer is at the core of Art Fervour – which is to make art accessible to everyone. The lack of (if I may say so) this access to art is possibly what makes somebody hesitant of becoming a part of this particular social milieu. It is daunting, but that’s exactly what we’re trying to undo – we aim to make art accessible, relatable and something that can easily become a social activity embraced by every other person and the AF Weekender, 2022 does just that.

All Images: Courtesy Art Fervour.