The Northpole Extravaganza at Food Square spreads Christmas cheer

Wondering what to get your loved ones this Christmas? Worry not and head to The Northpole Extravaganza at Food Square for perfect last-minute Christmas gifting options that will solve all your gifting woes.

Bandra’s new shopping hub, and India’s leading gourmet food destination, Food Square brings Christmas cheer near you with their very own Christmas Festival. Experience a carefully planned celebration of locally produced creative goods at Food Square Mumbai’s Christmas Fair. Beginning on December 20, 2023, and lasting six enjoyable days, the fair offers a dynamic display of regional businesses and distinctive experiences. Attendees can engage in interactive experiences that showcase the diverse range of indigenous artistry through immersive activities such as face painting, lipstick creation, bangle construction, and soap making.

Your aesthetic needs are covered too at their Instagrammable photo booths, get a curated gift and a picture-perfect Christmas click for your feed all in one place! The finest in jewellery, Christmas ornaments, and clothing are among the many locally produced treasures that guests are welcome to peruse during this joyous festival. Some of the top domestic brands are showcased at the fair, which offers a wide selection of products that are in line with the festive mood.

The Christmas Fair at Food Square Mumbai aims to take you on a trip into the heart of regional creativity, whether you’re intrigued by the artistry of locally-made bangles or the appeal of bespoke lipstick. Come celebrate and support the talents of local artists and business owners while losing yourself in the holiday magic.

Join in on the festive shopping and choose the perfect gifts for your loved ones, customized to your liking at Food Square Mumbai’s Northpole Extravaganza – from the 20th of December to the 26th December at Plot No, 106, Linking Rd, Santacruz West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400054.

Hero and Feature images: Courtesy Food Square