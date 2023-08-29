The Weeknd teams up with Universal Studios Singapore for Halloween Horror Nights II

Global music phenomenon, The Weeknd, collaborates with Universal Studios Singapore Halloween Horror Nights II on Haunted House Inspired by ‘After Hours’ and ‘Dawn FM’ albums.

Music is one of the few aspects that goes beyond boundaries and artists like The Weeknd sure are the true instances of the same. Known for winning multiple awards and stealing plenty of hearts, The Weeknd is all set to mark another milestone. For the first time ever, The Weeknd has teamed up with Universal Studios Singapore Halloween Horror Nights for a haunted house, inspired by his highly acclaimed albums ‘After Hours’ and ‘Dawn FM’. While the Canadian singer had a successful run for the same at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood last year, it’s time for Singapore to witness the magic of The Weeknd in a much-elevated manner.

The Weeknd: After Hours Till Dawn Nightmare will feature five all-new rooms inspired by The Weeknd’s fifth studio album, ‘Dawn FM’ at Universal Studios Singapore. The five new rooms will be a perfect blend of art and music, enough to lure you into the experience. Inspired by The Weeknd’s music and short films, the haunted house will bring guests face-to-face with the terrors spawned from the twisted mind of this mysterious artist. Guests will venture through the winding corridors of The Weeknd’s unnerving nightclub and witness the horrors in store for those trapped within its walls while attempting to escape The Weeknd and his never-ending purgatory of pain. Moreover, this haunting experience will be underscored by a horror movie soundtrack based on remixes of select tracks from ‘After Hours’ and ‘Dawn FM’.

The Halloween Horror Nights ll will feature five haunted houses namely, The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Nightmare, Netflix’s All of Us Are Dead, Rebirth of the Matriarch, DIYU: Descent into Hell, Grimm Encounters. Plus, three scare zones called the Dead Man’s Wharf, The Hacker, The Cursed Kiramam and finally, two live shows – Judgement Day and The Hacker: Game Over. Locking in all this a multi-sensory dining experience at the veue.

Further commenting on the same Abel Tesfaye of The Weeknd shares, “Halloween has been significant to my music and that makes Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights such a fun and novel stage to bring my music around the world. I’m thrilled to have a haunted house in Singapore and share this experience with my fans in Southeast Asia”.

The Universal Studios Singapore Halloween Horror Nights 11 will span across 18 event nights on selected nights from 29 September to 4 November. So, to conclude it is safe to say that his sure is going to be a one-of-a-kind experience filled to the brim with the best of music, art, adventure and some thrill.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Resorts World Sentosa.