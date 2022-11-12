A few upcoming exhibitions in Delhi to spruce up your weekends

If you belong to the exhibition explorer clan, well then Delhi is all set to treat your souls with some of the most interesting upcoming exhibitions, so save the dates and gear up for some adventurous experiences.

Shopping is without a doubt one universal therapy that we all agree on, right? Having said that roaming around shopping centers sure sounds interesting, but hoarding stuff at exhibitions is what the real deal is. Especially for the ones who stay in Delhi, the real kick is dedicating an entire day to exhibition exploration. So, if all you shopaholics are eagerly looking for upcoming exhibitions to spruce up your weekends then say no more as we have an interesting listicle of exhibitions to keep you entertained for your coming weekends. From all the tech-savvy personalities, and artsy souls to fashion hoarders, these exhibitions tend to cater to each one of you, so have a look and mark your calendars for the same!

Upcoming exhibitions in Delhi to amp up your weekends

Amala Earth- Symphony of Earth

Well, let’s just begin this listicle with a hint of sustainability. Speaking of upcoming exhibitions, Amala Earth is back with the second edition of its festival- Symphony for Earth. If you’re a hoarder for all things earth-friendly well then this is just the place for you to spend your coming weekend. Slotted for the 12th of November, this is a curated one-day fest that brings the best from the world of conscious, mindful, and earth-friendly fashion, beauty, homes and living under one roof. Celebrated names like Rajesh Pratap Singh, Payal Pratap, Kapda by Urvashi Kaur, Naushad Ali, Dressfolk, Sui, Daivik Moringa, Rabi, Sasak Lifestyle, Purvi Doshi, Jayati Mehta, The India Craft Project, Ylem, etc, will be there to amp up your experience.

Horn OK Please

Let’s just say if you belong to the ‘I’m here for the food clan’ well then that makes the two of us, and Delhi is all set treat foodies like us in the best way possible. The upcoming Horn OK Please Fest, scheduled from the 11th to the 13th of November is all thing fun and food. This tropical treat will force you to jump out of your snuggle mode and get you right into a dreamy vacation vibe. From delicious food, engaging live bands, and quirky shopping treat to some classy cocktails, all of this combined rightly spells out the spirit of this exhibition.

BMW JoyTown

Next up we have a little treat for all the riders out there! This one-of-a-kind festival is all set to get your drift modes on, courtesy of BMW’s JoyTown. This thrilling world of BMW is all about exciting stunts by the BMW Motorrad riders, some trending artists highlighting the event, the mixologists taking care of the vibe, and other automotive thrills. So, if you wish to end your weekend on a thrilling note well then save the date for the 10th and 11th of December and get ready for an entertaining and adventurous experience.

AiSPi Trunk Show

It’s time to explore some of the hidden fashion gems, at end of this month. Yes, you guessed it right the AiSPi trunk show is back and with a bang this time! Open to all on the 28th and 29th of November at Cosy Box Delhi, this is going to be one of the most awaited upcoming exhibitions for all the Delhiites. 35+ designers from across 20 countries tend to spoil all the fashionistas with their prolific designs and styles. Furthermore, apart from a wide variety of apparel, the AiSPi trunk show has a plethora of options for the accessory lovers out there too. So, get your wallets stacked, as you’re definitely going to overspend once you step afoot in here.

Hero image: Courtesy Featured image: Courtesy