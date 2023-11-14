What is ‘climate quitting’ and what does this trend mean for employers?

You know what quiet quitting is, but do you know what climate quitting is?

What if a company’s approach to environmental issues were to become as important a criterion as salary, work atmosphere or prospects for career advancement in the eyes of employees?

The recent concept of “climate quitting” suggests that for some people it is, as they participate in a phenomenon that sees employees leaving their company over what they perceive as a lack of environmental engagement.

What is climate quitting?

You may have already heard of “conscious quitting.” That term refers to an employee’s intention to resign or leave a company whose practices run counter to their own values, whether environmental, political or social. Conceptualised by former Unilever CEO Paul Polman, who published a report on the subject, this phenomenon underlines employees’ increasing desire to make a difference, take a stand or show commitment through their work. But while “conscious quitting” encompasses a variety of values, environmental issues clearly stand out when it comes to motivating factors for deciding to leave or refuse a job. So much so, in fact, that a specific expression has been coined for it: “climate quitting.” This recent term has been used in several surveys on the subject.

One such survey was carried out earlier this year by British auditing firm KPMG among 6,000 working adults. The survey revealed that 20% of employees questioned said they had turned down a job offer when their company’s commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria did not match their personal values. The results also show that almost one in two people (46%) would like the company they work for to demonstrate a commitment to ESG.

For some workers, ecological commitment is more important than salary

“Climate quitting” is also a phenomenon elsewhere in Europe: according to a survey published by the European Investment Bank (EIB) last March, two-thirds of Europeans believe it is key that employers “prioritise sustainability.” Over three-quarters of those aged between 20 and 29 consider their potential future employer’s climate credentials to be an important criterion when choosing a job, with 22% considering it to be a top priority selection criterion. Commitment to the climate and the environment seems increasingly to be a priority in the job-hunting process and as a motivating factor in the workplace. And for some, it even surpasses criteria such as salary conditions or career prospects within a company.

An article recently published by The Conversation details a study in progress (not yet published) on the subject led by Grace Augustine, a professor at the University of Bath in England, and Birthe Soppe of the University of Innsbruck in Austria. The duo, who interviewed dozens of people in the oil and gas industry as part of their research, explain that some employees who resigned out of ecological awareness nonetheless said they enjoyed their work. “They were paid well, found their work intellectually rewarding and had opportunities for career development and travel,” say the researchers.

While it is difficult to assess the scale of this phenomenon at present, there is good reason to believe that the trend towards “climate quitting” could rise in the decades to come, especially given that it is largely driven by members of Generation Z. This is the conclusion reached by John McCalla-Leacy, Head of ESG at KPMG. “For business, the direction of travel is clear. By 2025, 75% of the working population will be millennials, meaning they will need to have credible plans to address ESG if they want to continue to attract and retain this growing pool of talent,” he outlined.

