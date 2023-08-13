Witness ‘Material Memories’ at Tao Art Gallery in Mumbai

This week at Tao Art Gallery, Mumbai, Smita Mandlik and Nahid Merchant the two women behind the nostalgia evoking endeavor, present their art work ‘Material Memories’, an exhibition for all held till the 20th of August. Take a walk down memory lane with this line of artwork meant to bridge the past and present elaborating on the importance of memories as doorways to past emotions.

Both mixed media artists Nahid Merchant and Smita Malik aim to find beauty in the connection between humans and the abstract, engaging in different textures and colours to emphasize their emotions to the surroundings. ‘Material Memories’ brings the two together in an exhibition that showcases emotions in art.

The exhibition curated by Sanjana Shah will be live till Sunday the 20th of the month. Lifestyle Asia India dives deeper into the artistic world of ‘Material Memories’ with a chat with the ladies on their art.

Nahid Merchant and Smita Mandik on their ‘Material Memories’ exhibition

Tell us a little about your collection…

Nahid: My Paradigm has always been to find beauty in the ordinary. I draw inspiration from this great city of contradictions, Mumbai. In this city, art is everywhere, from wiped-out hoardings with peeling paint, buildings under construction with eroded metallic sheets, unfinished windows, rusted metal, distressed wood panels, hand embroidery by skillful migrant labourers, and the plethora of used and unused objects. The work is abstract and geometric, and the paintings do not represent inspirational content. My works combine simplicity with complexities through the use of varied colours, textures, fabrics, thread, tape, newspapers and magazine cut- outs etc.

Smita: My artistic vision is deeply rooted in the interconnectedness between nature, human relationships, and the world of art. So, I strive to capture and express the harmony that arises when individuals engage with one another, akin to the boundless unity within close connections. Whether it be the ties of the soul, blood, or love or the comforting solace that nourishes our minds, these ethereal bonds enrich our emotional landscape. My artistic endeavors are an effort to capture the essence of these sentiments, delving into their profound depths through visual art. Employing a versatile range of materials such as colours, threads, cloth, and paper, I amalgamate these elements in a mix-media approach and try to breathe life into a tangible visual form.

Which is your favourite piece from the collection and why?

Nahid: I have many favourites, and picking one is very difficult. One of my favourites is the mixed media on canvas. It has many layers of fabrics, which have a lot of different textures and colours, with some black stitches and pleats. The colour combination is very subtle and represents all I see around me, for instance, peeled and eroded walls, rusted metal embroidery and a little pop of bright colour. The art represents hope for all the inhabitants and migrants in our city.

Smita: It is difficult for me to choose a favourite from the entire collection; each artwork has been a journey, expressed through unique compositions and colour palettes. However, I personally enjoy the black and whites in retrospect.

How do you feel about the exhibition as a whole?

Nahid: It’s a very beautifully curated exhibition by Sanjana Shah. The combination of Smita Mandlik and me was very well thought out as we are both abstract artists with a similar sensibility but are very different in our application and thought process.

Smita: Ooh, I like our exhibition, especially how Sanjana and the entire Tao team have curated Nahid’s work and mine. It brings out the best of our works, complimenting each other whilst allowing each artwork to have its own aura.