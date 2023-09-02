Are BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun astrologically compatible? Find out!

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun became the biggest newsmakers in K-town with their relationship announcement. While the high-profile K-pop x K-drama crossover definitely caught us by surprise, we can’t stop gushing over how great the duo looks together!

Ahn, the South Korean heartthrob, who catapulted to fame with his roles in See You In My 19th Life and Itaewon Class has piqued the curiosity of BLINKS worldwide, with everyone keen to know what’s really brewing between him and Jisoo. From the couple’s reported ‘secret meetings’ at Jisoo’s residence to Ahn discussing love and his ‘ideal mate’ in an interview– the duo seems to be enjoying this lovestruck phase. While things appear oh-so-rosy on the surface, are Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun compatible according to astrology?

Your zodiac sign dictates a great deal about your romantic encounters and whether you and your partner are a match made in heaven or just two star-crossed lovers doomed to end in tragedy. If you’re curious to know what the stars have in store for the newest celebrity couple in town, let’s break down the duo’s astrological compatibility!

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun’s love compatibility

Jisoo is a loyal and supportive Capricorn

Born on January 3, 1995, Jisoo is the oldest BLACKPINK member and is often considered the big sister of the group. Belonging to the last earth sign of the zodiac, Capricorn, Jisoo is quite the trailblazer whose unparalleled zeal and hard work towards honing her craft inspires many. While Capricorns might seem a bit conservative and restrained in the beginning, these sea goats are mischievous troublemakers who just want to let loose and party! Similarly, while Jisoo’s the guiding light of other BLACKPINK members when they need advice, she can be equally fun (and notorious) in front of her close entourage.

When it comes to forging romantic connections, Capricorns are loyal lovers who take relationships very seriously! At a time when the dating space is fuelled by the concepts of ‘situationships’ and ‘hookups’, Capricorns are fixated on long-lasting relationships.

This sign dates with intention! Capricorns in love will be straight out of a dreamy romantic movie, acting as devoted caretakers who show their love through acts of service. High on ambition, Capricorns desire a partner with the same inner drive to succeed. Since people of this zodiac sign hold themselves to high standards, they tend to put the same pressure on their partner. They’ll fixate on every minute flaw of their partner rather than being easy-going or compassionate. They clearly turn off people with their judgemental tone at times. The sea goats must remember that not everyone’s a fan of ‘tough love’!

Capricorn love compatibility

Capricorns are likely to fortify deep connections with fellow earth signs Taurus and Virgo, thanks to their like-mindedness. Let’s go through Capricorn’s love compatibility in detail:

Capricorn and Taurus

Steady and grounded by nature, these two signs are each other’s greatest cheerleaders who share the same emotional wavelength. Since the ambitious Capricorns are always on the go and caught up in their work commitments, they need a partner who’s willing to lend a listening ear as well as handle their hot-headedness with patience – and Taureans understand the assignment best!

Being a Cardinal sign, Capricorns likes to take the lead while the fixed sign Taurus is a ‘doer’ and ‘stabiliser’ who works really hard to carry out the vision shared by the cardinal signs. This perfect combination of the dominant and the submissive heightens their compatibility. Lastly, both signs value the importance of home and want nothing more than a stable, long-lasting relationship with their loved one.

Capricorn and Virgo

Both Capricorn and Virgo are extremely meticulous, organised and love to plan everything out. They understand and respect each other’s ambitions and goals as well as the need to take things slow before entrusting a person with their life. The two thrive on stability, practicality, and logic rather than making emotionally charged decisions or engaging in pettiness and superficial arguments.

Once they build a trusted foundation, there’s no way you can match their loyalty and devotion! While Capricorns appreciate Virgos’ attention to detail, the latter loves how Capricorns always stick to their words. Since Virgos are ruled by the planet of communication, Mercury, they’re great at handling conflicts with the dominating Capricorn. They’ll make the sign come to a reasonable compromise and tame their erstwhile controlling nature. By beautifully balancing out each other’s flaws, Capricorn and Virgo build a healthy relationship.

Ahn Bo-hyun is a stubborn and sensual Taurus

Born on May 16, 1988, Ahn Bo-hyun is a tenacious, reliable and loyal Taurean – a sign driven by an intellectual and analytical nature. While people have infamously tagged Taureans as laidback and lazy souls, they’ve immense tenacity and resilience. Taureans are like tides on the shore – they’ll keep coming back until the task or challenge is fulfilled. While they have vast reservoirs of endurance, once you take them past their breaking point, they won’t budge twice before cutting you off to maintain their peace and harmony.

Ruled by Venus, these pleasure-seeking souls crave a good life of luxury. They’re obsessed with material riches and want to look, feel, smell, and taste great! Offer them food, drinks, sex or money to grab their attention or else, deal with their perenially zoned-out persona.

Coming to relationships, the sign is extremely romantic and filled with a sexual appetite like no other zodiac! At first, they’ll fool you with their cool and collected aura. However, they can become obsessive once someone catches their fancy. Trust Taureans to treat you to nice dinners, shopping sprees and holidays –because all they want is to make unforgettable memories with someone they love.

Overall, the sign is quite patient and brings stability to any relationship with their calm and composure. Tauruans are hot stuff, to say the least, attracting admirers like bees to honey. So, if you’re lucky enough to pique the interest of a Taurus, don’t think twice!

Taurus love compatibility

Taurus fits perfectly well with its fellow earth signs Virgo and Capricorn. Meanwhile, Scorpio and Taurus have a sizzling chemistry and make for the hottest couple. Here’s looking at their love compatibility in detail:

Taurus and Virgo

The caring star signs are pretty devoted and sincere towards each other, taking things steadily in their connections. Both the signs are pleasure-seeking and indulgent, looking to build a life of luxury for their better half through hard work. They fit together like missing puzzle pieces, cancelling out each other’s flaws and imperfections. While Taurus learns a lot through Virgo’s wisdom, the latter adores the bull strength of their better half. Taurus helps Virgo understand compassion, sensuality, and sensitivity – three traits the latter highly lacks.

However, Taurus easily gets ticked off by Virgo’s nitpicking and critical remarks as well as their constant need to be productive. On the other hand, Virgos find Taureans a little too lazy for their liking. Barring these, the two make for an enviable couple!

Taurus and Capricorn

As discussed earlier, Taurus and Capricorn share strong compatibility. Their match represents the union of two strong-willed and reliable souls, functioning on pragmatism and consistency. Taurus helps calm down the erstwhile chaotic Capricorn, while Capricorn will be there in a jiffy to help out its mate in the deepest of troubles. In short, the two inspire each other to learn and grow more, forging a healthy bond.

Taurus and Scorpio

The signs are naturally drawn to each other, and their chemistry is too hot to handle! Being an earth sign, Taurus faces trouble changing its stubborn streak, while the water sign Scorpio leans into evolution and growth. These completely opposite traits create a strong pull between them. However, they’re both very sensual and don’t think twice before unleashing their desires and fantasies, which further brings them closer.

Another commonality between Taurus and Scorpio is that they’re fixed signs. They take a while to trust and get comfortable with each other. However, once that happens, there’s rarely a change of heart. Only if they learn to communicate more openly, all altercations and misunderstandings will go away in a whiff!

So, are Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun really compatible?

Since Capricorn and Taurus attract each other like moths to a flame, Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun are indeed very compatible! We are all aware of the duo’s trailblazing careers and consistent hard work to achieve all the riches and luxuries they so enjoy in life. It also seems like they both are marriage-minded and in search of a life partner, with things moving steadily but seriously. This is probably why they decided to go public with their relationship, especially in a highly pressurised industry where agencies and eagle-eyed fans scrutinise each and every move of these idols.

After the confirmation of their relationship, people even dug out an old Q&A video of Ahn, wherein he talks about his’ ideal type’. The actor mentioned, “Respecting elders and having good manners, that’s my ideal type. Not only respecting their own parents but being respectful to all elders in general.” We’re sure our BLACKPINK heartthrob is living up to his hopes!

Here’s hoping that Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun have nothing short of a fairytale romance!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Who is BLACKPINK’s Jisoo dating?

Jisoo is in a relationship with South Korean actor Ahn Bo-hyun.

Is BLACKPINK’s Jisoo in a relationship?

Yes, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is in a relationship.